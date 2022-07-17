‘PTI will not tolerate post-poll rigging’, Shireen Mazari warns Punjab govt

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari has warned the Punjab government that PTI will not tolerate any “post-poll rigging”.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mazari said results showed PTI leading in 15 seats, despite harassment and massive pre-poll rigging by the “imported government” and their handlers.

She added that all the rigging was carried out at the behest of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Punjab administration.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan had claimed that PTI was winning in at least 15 seats.

In a tweet on Sunday, the PTI chief urged his election observers to not leave their posts until the official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers.