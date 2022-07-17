WATCH: TLP workers allegedly smash Fawad Chaudhry’s car

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Fawad Chaudhry received a very harsh welcome while visiting polling stations in PP-168 Lahore on Sunday with some workers allegedly linked with the opposing Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan smashing his car.

In a video which as since gone viral, the PTI leader can be seen arriving in his truck. However, a group of political workers encircle him.

They chanted slogans punctuated with some colorful language. They then started banging on his vehicle with slippers and fists.

Chaudhry’s driver keep sounding the horn, seeking way while some PTI supporters surrounded his car to protect it.

But as he made his way through the crowd, someone smashed his rear window.

Later, police arrested those who had allegedly smashed Chaudhry’s car.

For our complete coverage on Punjab by-elections, click here.

For results of the by-elections, click here