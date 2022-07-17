Ex-PM Imran urges courts to ‘open & act’ in face of Punjab by-polls rigging

Former prime minister Imran Khan has urged the courts to “open and act” after reports surfaced of Punjab government rigging the ongoing by-elections for the 20 seats up for grabs.

In a tweet on Sunday, the PTI chairman said the provincial government brazenly violated orders of the Supreme Court and election rules by openly using all government and state machinery to rig the elections.

He added that illegal ballot stamping was also being carried out while voters were being harassed.

Imran also condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including his chief of staff Shehbaz Gill.