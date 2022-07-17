By-elections: PTI gains landslide victory in Punjab

A marathon campaign by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the province on the back of its regime change narrative amidst spiraling inflation due to policies of the incumbent government saw the party sweep to a landslide victory in Punjab.

In what is considered to be Pakistan’s heartland and the core vote bank of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the PTI swept up 15 seats.

This is exactly what the party chief and former prime minister Imran Khan had predicted when voting ended at 5 pm on Sunday.

For their part, the PML-N could only secure four seats. The last remaining seat was bagged by an independent in PP-228 Lodhran.

PTI managed to bag three out of the four seats up for grabs in Lahore, including PP-158 Lahore-XV, PP-167 Lahore-XXIV, and PP-170 Lahore-XXVII.

The party also secured PP-83 Khushab-II, PP-90 Bhakkar-II, PP-97 Faisalabad-I, PP-125 Jhang-II, PP-127 Jhang-IV, PP-140 Sheikhupura-VII, PP-202 Sahiwal-VII, PP-217 Multan-VII, PP-224 Lodhran-I, PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V, PP-282 Layyah-III, and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.

The PML-N could only win PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, PP-168 Lahore-XXV, PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I and PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI.

An independent won PP-228—Lodhran-V.

After a day of voting in 20 provincial assembly constituencies of Punjab, election officials had begun counting the votes.

Voting was held in 20 constituencies of Punjab on Sunday after the seats fell vacant when their incumbents were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for voting against their party in an election for the new chief minister of Punjab. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members had decided to “vote for their conscience” and cast their ballots in favor of Hamza Shahbaz.

The voting day began at 8am and after uninterrupted polling, ended at 5pm.

There were sporadic incidents of violence reported from some areas, but there were no fatalities. There were some arrests made, including that of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill for allegedly carrying a weapon, while miscreants and political workers were arrested for fomenting trouble.

The voter turnout by government estimates hovered over an impressive 40% mark.

The first unofficial vote counts have started pouring in.

Imran predicted his win in 15 constituencies

Former prime minister Imran Khan had predicted that PTI will win at least 15 seats.

In a tweet on Sunday, the PTI chief urged his election observers to not leave their posts until the official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers.

PP 7 Rawalpindi II

PML-N’s Raja Sagheer Ahmed won with 68,906 votes after defeating PTI candidate Muhammad Shabbir Awan who managed to get 68,857 votes.

PP 83 Khushaab II

PTI candidate Malik Hassan Aslam Khan bagged 50,749 votes while independent candidate Mohammad Asif Malik came in second with 43,587 votes.

PTI’s Irfanullah Niazi turned out to be victorious after receiving 77,865 votes while PML-N’s Saeed Akbar Khan got 66,513 votes.

PP 97 Faisalabad I

Results from 168 polling stations show PTI’s Ali Afzal Sahi victorious with 67,022 votes, whereas PML-N’s Mohammad Ajmal only got 54,266 votes.

PP 125 Jhang II

PTI candidate Mian Muhammad Azam won his seat with 82,382 votes while PML-N’s Faisal Hayat only received 52,178 votes in his favour.

PP 127 Jhang IV

PTI’s Mehar Muhammad Nawaz won with 71,648 votes while PML-N’s Mehr Muhammad Aslam came in second with 47,413 votes.

PP 140 Sheikhapura VI

PTI’s Khurram Shehzad Virk won PP 140 Sheikupura by receiving 50,166 votes from 165 polling stations. Mian Khalid Mehmood of PML-N came in second with 32,105 votes.

PP-158 Lahore XV

Unofficial results from151 polling stations in the constituency show that so far, PTI’s Mian Muhammad Akram Usman has secured 37,463 votes while PML-N’s Rana Ahsan has lost with 31,906 votes.

PP-167 Lahore XXIV

Unofficial results from 140 polling stations in the constituency show that so far, PTI’s Shabbir Ahmad Gujjar has secured 40,511 votes while PML-N’s Nazir Ahmad Chohan has secured 26,473 votes.

TLP’s Hasnain Ahmed Shahzad secured 402 votes, JI’s Khalid Ahmed secured 233 votes, and Independent Muhammad Sajid Khan secured 133 votes.

PP 168 Lahore XXV

PML-N’s Malik Asad Ali Khokhar won the seat with 26,169 votes, whereas PTI candidate Muhammad Nawaz Awan only got 15,767 votes.

PP-170 Lahore XXVII

PTI’s Malik Zaheer Abbas turned out to be victorious by getting 24,688 votes from a total of 79 polling stations while PML-N’s Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain only got 17,519 votes.

PP 202 Sahiwal VII

PTI’s Maj (retd) Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar won with 62,298 votes and beat PML-N’s Malik Nauman Ahmed Langriyal who got 59,161 votes.

PP-217 Multan VII

Unofficial results from the 124 polling stations in the constituency show that the PTI has claimed its first victory of the night.

PTI’s Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi has won the constituency by securing 47,349 votes while PML-N’s Muhammad Salman could only muster 40,425 votes.

PP 224 Lodhran I

PTI contestant Muhammad Amir Iqbal Shah turned out to be victories by getting 69,881 votes. Zawar Hussain Warraich of PML-N lost with 56,214 votes.

PP 228 Lodhran V

Independent candidate Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din won with 45,050 votes and defeated PTI’s Izzat Javaid Khan who only got 38,338 votes.

PP 237 Bhawalnagar I

PML-N’s Fida Hussain managed victory with 66,398 votes while PTI’s Syed Aftab Raza could only get 31,094 votes.

PP 272 Muzaffargarh V

PTI candidate Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan won the seat with 46,069 votes while PML-N’s Syeda Zehra Basit Bukhari only got 36,401 votes.

PP 273 Muzaffargarh VI

PML-N candidate Muhammad Sibtain Raza won his seat with 59,679 votes while PTI’s Yasir Arfat Khan got 51,232 votes.

PP 282 Layyah III

Unofficial election results from 130 polling stations show Qaiser Abbas Khan of PTI won with 57,118 votes while PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Randhawa got only 38,758 votes.

PP 288 Dera Ghazi Khan IV

PTI’s Sardar Mohd Saif ud Din Khosa won the seat by getting 58,885 votes. PML-N’s Abdul Qadir Khan only managed 32,212 votes.