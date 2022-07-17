Sheikh Rasheed accuses Rana Sanaullah of leaking ‘edited’ audio

Soon after an audio recording of his telephonic conversation went viral on Sunday, former federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed termed it as ‘edited’ and accused his successor, Rana Sanaullah of leaking the audio.

In a video statement posted on his Twitter account, Rasheed said that audio was leaked to damage the reputation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri.

“The audio was leaked by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to damage the reputation of an honest man,” Rasheed said.

Offering an explanation why the government would want to damage the reputation of their own party member, Rasheed said that the “government is on pins and needles why Sharaqpuri had given his resignation to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, who is a candidate for the Punjab chief minister.”

“I want to tell everyone, this is the state of the government that it has stooped to such low blows,” Rasheed said as he vouched for Sharaqpuri’s character.

“I do not have any political ties with Sharaqpuri, nor do I indulge in politics at the provincial level,” he added.

“The audio released was edited to damage the reputation of Sharaqpuri,” Rasheed claimed.

He, however, confirmed the call and its contents, stating that he “did say some things as a joke.”

The former federal, however, expressed concerns that the government was recording the telephone calls of political opponents.

Earlier, an audio was leaked to media in which Rasheed could be heard asking a man, identified as Gul Zaman if the payment had been made to Sharaqpuri.

Sharaqpuri had also denied receiving any money in a video statement of his own.

Sharaqpuri had on Saturday met with Pervez Elahi and tendered his resignation from his PP-139 (Sheikhupura-V)