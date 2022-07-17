Another Indian airliner makes emergency landing in Karachi

An Indian airline passenger jet made an emergency landing in Karachi late on Saturday following a technical glitch.

This is the second Indian passenger jet to make an emergency landing in Karachi in a week.

An IndiGo flight 6E-1406 was flying from Hyderabad in India to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday evening.

However, the flight had to be diverted to Karachi after detecting a technical defect.

IndiGo in a press statement said that all necessary procedures had been followed and the plane was diverted to Karachi as a precaution.

A separate flight would be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

In response to a passenger on Twitter from their official account, IndiGo said that the flight is expected to depart soon.

This is the second Indian airline to divert to Karachi in a week, following technical issues.

On July 5, a SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi after the Boeing 737’s engines developed a technical fault.