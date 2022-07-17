Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

Another Indian airliner makes emergency landing in Karachi

IndiGo airlines heading to Sharjah from Hyderabad in India, cited technical issues to land
Samaa Web Desk Jul 17, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: COURTESY INDIGO</p>

PHOTO: COURTESY INDIGO

An Indian airline passenger jet made an emergency landing in Karachi late on Saturday following a technical glitch.

This is the second Indian passenger jet to make an emergency landing in Karachi in a week.

An IndiGo flight 6E-1406 was flying from Hyderabad in India to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday evening.

However, the flight had to be diverted to Karachi after detecting a technical defect.

IndiGo in a press statement said that all necessary procedures had been followed and the plane was diverted to Karachi as a precaution.

A separate flight would be sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad.

In response to a passenger on Twitter from their official account, IndiGo said that the flight is expected to depart soon.

This is the second Indian airline to divert to Karachi in a week, following technical issues.

On July 5, a SpiceJet flight from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi after the Boeing 737’s engines developed a technical fault.

IndiGo

Emergency Landing

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div