Rating best knocks of Babar Azam’s Test career

Babar Azam is considered one of the best players in the world and he showed that once again during the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Azam scored the seventh century of his Test career during the first innings on Sunday.

We rate the top five knocks of Azam’s Test career here:

5) 127 vs New Zealand (Dubai 2018)

Babar Azam had quickly established himself in white-ball cricket but the same can’t be said about Test cricket.

Although there were no doubts over his class, it took Azam 17 Tests to reach his maiden century in the longest format. This is precisely the reason why his first-ever Test century, which came against New Zealand in Dubai, is right up there when it comes to some of the best innings of his career.

Pakistan won that match by an innings and 16 runs with Azam one of the key contributors in his side’s victory.

Photo: AFP

4) 72 vs South Africa (Cape Town 2019)

Remember the time when Babar Azam took Dale Steyn to the cleaners in Cape Town? Yep, that is exactly the innings we are talking about here.

Pakistan lost the match but Azam’s 87-ball 72 in the second innings was filled with class and elegance. His quick but commanding knock included 15 boundaries.

Photo: AFP

3) 104 vs Australia (Brisbane 2019)

Azam had a point to prove during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2019, since there were questions marks over his ability to cope with the intricacies of Test cricket.

However, the prolific batter responded in great fashion with a fighting hundred in Brisbane.

Pakistan lost the match but Azam’s resistance, which included 13 boundaries, was commendable.

Photo: AFP

2) 196 vs Australia (Karachi 2022)

Earlier this year, Azam played a magnificent knock to help Pakistan save the Test match against Australia in Karachi.

Pakistan were under immense pressure after being set a target of 506 in the second innings. However, Azam led from the front and played a 10-hour long innings to help Pakistan draw the match.

What made the innings special was the fact that it came in the fourth innings of the match on a deteriorating pitch.

Photo: PCB

1) 119 vs Sri Lanka (Galle 2022)

In the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Babar Azam played arguably the best knock, considering the difficult conditions, of his Test career as he rescued his side from precarious situation.

The Pakistan captain scored a remarkable century after his side had slumped to 85/7 while chasing Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 222. The right-hander’s knock included 11 fours and two sixes.

Courtesy Azam’s ton, Pakistan only fell short of Sri Lanka’s first innings score by four runs.