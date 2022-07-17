WATCH: ‘Dead’ voter seeks answers for casting vote in Punjab by-polls

Can you imagine if walking into a polling station to cast your vote only to be told that your name is not on the voter rolls because you are deceased?

This was the situation faced by a resident of Lahore who went to cast his vote in the PP-167 by-polls.

The man, identified as Muhammad Younus and a resident of 167 Township, had gone to cast his vote in PP-167.

However, before he could cast his vote, the polling staff stopped him, stating that he had been declared as deceased by the ECP.

“The polling staff were scared and asked how could he be alive because his status was listed as deceased,” Younus said.

He countered the ECP officials by telling them that he was alive and well standing before them.

The ECP staff, though, turned him away.

He said he had gone to other polling stations as well to try and cast his vote but everywhere he was stopped from voting.

Earlier, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid had claimed that the ECP had deemed alive people dead on the voter lists. As a result, PTI filed a complaint against errors in the voter list.

Polling is underway for Punjab’s 20 constituencies that fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Punjab MPAs for voting for Hamza Shahaz during the Punjab Chief Minister election.