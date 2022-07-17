Sheikh Rasheed’s leaked audio suggests Sharaqpuri paid off to quit Punjab Assembly

Sheikh Rasheed reportedly asked a close associate if an MPA from Sheikhupura had been paid off. This was detailed in a conversation between the two individuals in an audio of their telephonic conversation leaked to the media on Sunday.

The former interior minister, in a conversation with SAMAA TV, later confirmed that the audio belonged to him.

In the leaked audio, the former federal minister can be heard asking if payment had been made to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) PP-139 Sheikhupura-V MPA [Jaleel Ahmed] Sharaqpuri.

The person on the other end, who has been identified as Gul Zaman, replies: “For god’s sake, we are on [telephone] call.”

Sharaqpuri resigned from his seat on Saturday after a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

Below is a short transcript of the rest of the conversation:

“It doesn’t matter,” Rasheed continued in the leaked audio.

“I have assured them of victory in Lahore just because of you,” he said.

If you have promised it on my behalf, then by the grace Allah it will happen, Zaman says.

“But you people haven’t even left your home, it’s a big election day,” complained former minister.

Rasheed confirms audio, denies horsetrading

When SAMAA TV correspondent Zahid Gishkori contacted Sheikh Rasheed, the former minister confirmed that the voice in the tape was his.

Rasheed, however, claimed it was all a joke. We often joke about such things over the phone, he said.

Sharaqpuri denies allegations

Meanwhile, in a video statement, Sharaqpuri has denied that he was paid off to resign from the provincial assembly and distanced himself from Sheikh Rasheed.

“I have nothing to do with Sheikh Rasheed. I have met him just once when I went to his office when he was the minister.”

I went to meet him when [Kartarpur] corridor was open and requested him to open the corridor for us to go to the other side of the border to visit Makan Sharif.

Sheikh Rasheed is Imran Khan’s enemy, said Sharaqpuri.

“I can swear on the Holy Quran that Sheikh Rasheed is fraud and he is your enemy,” Sharaqpuri said in a video statement, claiming that the audio was leaked by Sheikh Rasheed on someone’s instruction just to destroy his image.

Jaleel Sharaqpuri resigns

Sharaqpuri, who had been elected on a PML-N ticket, had resigned from his seat on Saturday after a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi.

The resignation was immediately accepted by the speaker.

Talking to media, Sharaqpuri had raised questions on working with PM Shehbaz Sharif when the prime minister who is in cohort with proclaimed offenders.