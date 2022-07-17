Shehbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehbaz Gill has been arrested from Muzaffargarh for violating Section 144, Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed.

He was arrested on doubt of disturbing the peace during by-polls because as per the monitoring report Gill was accompanied by armed men and patrolling around the polling stations, the minister said.

Earlier, Gill lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for alleged errors in voter lists amid the crucial by-polls that are underway on 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.