Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Money

Fill up your tanks as petroleum dealers to go on strike from Monday

Talks between PPDA, govt failed
Samaa Web Desk Jul 17, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) is going on a nationwide strike from Monday as the deadlock over the profit margin between the government and the dealers continue.

On Saturday, the representative of petroleum dealers met with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Ogra Chairman, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

However, the talks remained unsuccessful.

Petrol retailers want their margins to be increased by Rs.6 per liter. Currently, they R3.66 on every liter of petrol they sell. The dealers want it to be increased to Rs9.66/liter.

The last time, the PPDA went on strike was in November 2021. The strike was called off after the government promised to increase their margin by Rs0.99.

petrol prices

PPDA

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div