Fill up your tanks as petroleum dealers to go on strike from Monday

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) is going on a nationwide strike from Monday as the deadlock over the profit margin between the government and the dealers continue.

On Saturday, the representative of petroleum dealers met with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Ogra Chairman, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

However, the talks remained unsuccessful.

Petrol retailers want their margins to be increased by Rs.6 per liter. Currently, they R3.66 on every liter of petrol they sell. The dealers want it to be increased to Rs9.66/liter.

The last time, the PPDA went on strike was in November 2021. The strike was called off after the government promised to increase their margin by Rs0.99.