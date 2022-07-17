Weather alert: PMD forecasts heavy rains in Karachi from today

It seems that showers are not ready to stop as heavy rains are likely to hit Sindh and Balochistan from today (Sunday).

As per the new weather alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday, the low-pressure area over the northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and is currently at a distance of about 270km southeast of Karachi with its trough extending up to southern Sindh and adjoining Rajasthan, India. The system is likely to move west-northwestward, towards the Oman coast.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorms with a few heavy showers are expected in Karachi and Hyderabad today and tomorrow (July 17 and July 18).

Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts of Sindh will also receive heavy rains.

The Met Office said, not only Sindh, different areas of Balochistan including as Lasbella, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran & Ketch are expected to receive rains.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Sindh and Balochistan during the forecast period.

A list of safety tips to help you stay safe during torrential rains

Stay away from power pylons and electricity poles. Make sure not to touch any exposed wires as well or electrical switches exposed to the rain - such as doorbells.

Avoid pools of stagnant water

It is important to drive slow as it is difficult to use car breaks on wet roads, at times the breaks even fail.

If you’re on a motorcycle then make sure to maintain a speed that you can control while braking.

Avoiding eating out will save you the trouble of visiting a doctor due to jaundice, typhoid, hepatitis, and other intestinal problems apart from spending more time in the bathroom due to diarrhea.

Emergency contacts