Asia Cup set to be shifted from Sri Lanka to UAE

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to be shifted from crisis-ridden Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Cricbuzz, the decision has been taken due to the rapidly changing situation in Sri Lanka which also saw its president fleeing the country.

“In such a scenario, it is being felt that hosting the championship is not appropriate,” a member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) told Cricbuzz on Saturday.

“An SLC official echoed the view stating that there is a strong possibility of a shift,” the report added.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

It is expected that the tournament will run from August 27 till September 11.

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete for the final spot in the qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.