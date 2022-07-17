PM Shehbaz urges people to keep Imran’s bad governance in mind while voting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged people to keep dark days of Imran Khan government’s while casting votes during Punjab by-elections.

Polling is underway for Punjab’s 20 constituencies that fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Punjab MPAs for voting for Hamza Shahaz during the Punjab Chief Minister election.

Read also: Everything you need to know about a big political showdown in Punjab

In a series of tweets, the prime minister lambasted four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) rule saying that the PTI Chief Imran Khan’s ego, way of politics, and inability destroyed the beautiful fabric of the society.

The prime minister asked the voters to think about the dark days of Imran Khan Niazi’s corrupt government. People should consider patronage and facilitation of mafias, and the destruction in the name of change while casting their votes.

“Pakistan was distracted from its destination during the PTI’s tenure, you should express it with your votes,” he urged the voters.

“Use your vote for the national progress and for the bright future of your children. I have the full confidence in your election power,” he added.

The prime minister, in another tweet, said that during the last four years, Punjab province witnessed bad governance. People were deprived of free medicines while the students were denied scholarships, he added.

The prime minister said the treatment meted out to Punjab province was no less than disrespecting the people of the province.