Phenomenal Babar Azam breaks another record

Pakistan’s star batter and captain Babar Azam has broken another record, while batting in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Azam became the fastest Pakistan batter to score 10,000 international runs by taking just 228 innings. The record was previously held by legendary batter Javed Miandad, who took 248 innings.

🌟 1⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ international runs 🌟



Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th 🇵🇰 batter to accomplish this major milestone 👏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/hQV28gmn9O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 17, 2022

Fastest to 10,000 international runs for Pakistan (innings)

1- Babar Azam 228

2- Javed Miandad 248

3- Saeed Anwar 255

4- Mohammad Yousuf 261

5- Inzamam-ul-Haq 281

Azam is currently ranked fourth in Test batters’ rankings, meanwhile he is on top of the charts in ODI and T20Is.

Pakistan need their captain to notch up a big score in the first innings as they have already lost five top-order batters with less than 100 runs on the board.

It must be noted that Sri Lanka were dismissed for 222 in their first innings, after deciding to bat first.