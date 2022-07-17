Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Watch: Hampshire win T20 Blast final after thrilling clash

Aussies starred during the match
AFP Jul 17, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Twitter/Vitality Blast</p>

Photo: Twitter/Vitality Blast

Hampshire held their nerve to win a record-equalling third English county cricket Twenty20 Blast title after defeating Lancashire by just one run in a dramatic final at Edgbaston on Saturday.

With Lancashire needing four off the last ball to reach a target of 153, Australia limited-overs paceman Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson.

But as Hampshire celebrated, with fireworks launched into the Birmingham sky, replays revealed a no-ball.

That left Lancashire needing only two to win but, after the smoke had cleared, Gleeson could only manage a single as Lancashire finished on 151-8.

Ben McDermott – the son of former Australia fast bowler Craig McDermott – top-scored with 62 in what seemed to be Hampshire’s modest total of 152-8 after they had defeated Somerset in the semi-finals, with Lancashire seeing off arch-rivals Yorkshire.

hampshire

T20 Blast

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div