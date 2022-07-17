Punjab by-elections: Sporadic violence mars mini general election in Punjab

Polling for Punjab’s 20 constituencies and perhaps its political future has come to an end on Sunday following a day which saw sporadic violence.

The seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Punjab MPAs for voting for Hamza Shahaz during the Punjab Chief Minister election.**

They were disqualified at former prime minister Imran Khan’s request.

The polling in the majority of the constituencies remained peaceful and continued uninterrupted.

Some 4.58 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies.

These include 2,460,206 male voters and 2,119,692 female voters.

Shahbaz Gill arrested

Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Muzaffargarh for violating Section 144, Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed.

He was arrested on doubt of disturbing the peace during by-polls because as per the monitoring report Gill was accompanied by armed men and patrolling around the polling stations, the minister said.

PP-125: PML-N, PTI workers clash in Jhang

The PML-N and PTI workers clashed outside polling station no. 126 of Jhang’s PP-125, SAMAA TV’s Aslam Khokhar reported.

The polling station was set up at Kashmir Colony Government High School.

Workers of both the parties used sticks to attack each other.

PP-217: ECP rubbishes Qureshi’s rigging allegations

The election commission has refuted the rigging allegations made by PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi had claimed that their opponents were stamping on ballot papers inside a factory in PP-217.

Following Qureshi’s claim, returning officer of PP-217 visit the factory, the commission said.

The RO, however, did not find any ballot paper or anyone stamping the papers, the ECP said.

PML-N worker injured

A PML-N worker was injured in a scuffle during the by-election in Lahore’s PP-158.

The injured, who was identified as Shakeel, alleged that he was tortured on the order of PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has taken notice of the incident.

‘Keep Imran Khan’s bad governance in mind while voting’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged people to keep dark days of Imran Khan government’s while casting votes during Punjab by-elections.

Punjab home minister warns ‘Imran and Co’ against any misadventure

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar has warned ‘Imran and Co’ against any misadventure saying that those trying to resort to hooliganism during the by-elections will be dealt with iron hand.

We will ensure the free and fair elections in the province, said Tarar.

PML-N, PTI, TLP workers come face-to-face in PP-168

Workers of PML-N, PTI and TLP come face-to-face in PP-168 – second largest constituency of Lahore.

Scuffle broke out between the supports of the three parties outside polling station 51 of PP-168. Police had to resort to baton charge to disperse the workers.

Polling was also stopped briefly due to the fight.

Pervaiz Elahi will become CM in five days, predicts Asad Umar

Talking about Punjab by-polls, PTI leader Asad Umar said that it’s a historic day. “It is the beginning of an Independent Pakistan in true sense.”

Umar urged people to come out and vote saying that it’s the matter of youth’s future.

Pervaiz Elahi will become CM in five days, PTI leader predicted.

He alleged that the police is trying to intimidate the voters. What election commission is doing, he asked.

Raids are being conducted to arrest Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Amin Gandapur has been barred from the entering the province.

There are clear instructions of the Supreme Court for the ECP to strict comply with the election rules. They are clearing violating the apex court’s orders, he said.

‘Vote for peace-loving candidates’

Talking exclusively to SAMAA TV’s Shehzad Ali, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that fool-proof security measures have been taken for the by-elections.

All the institutions including the army and the FC is performing election duties, said CEC.

I would request the voters to vote for peace-loving candidates, Raja said.

Strict action will be taken if anyone tried to create law and order situation, he said, adding that candidates involved in such acts could also be disqualified.

As many as 3,131 polling stations have been set up across the 20 constituencies. Of these, 1,204 polling stations have been declared as sensitive and 696 as highly sensitive. All polling stations set up in the provincial capital of Lahore, where four seats are up for grabs, have been declared as highly sensitive.

Of the 3,131 polling stations, as many as 731 polling stations have been dedicated for men, while 700 polling stations have been designated for women. The remaining 1,700 polling stations have been designated for combined voters, meaning both men and women can cast their vote there. The last remaining station has been set as improvised.

The seats

Sunday’s by-polls will be held on 20 Punjab assembly seats.

These include PP-7—Rawalpindi-II, PP-83—Khushab-II, PP-90—Bhakkar-II, PP-97—Faisalabad-I, PP-125—Jhang-II, PP-127—Jhang-IV, PP-140—Sheikhupura-VII, PP-158—Lahore-XV, PP-167—Lahore-XXIV, PP-168—Lahore-XXV, PP-170—Lahore-XXVII, PP-202—Sahiwal-VII, PP-217—Multan-VII, PP-224—Lodhran-I, PP-228—Lodhran-V, PP-237—Bahawalnagar-I, PP-272—Muzaffargarh-V, PP-273—Muzaffargarh-VI, PP-282—Layyah-III, and PP-288—Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.

The candidates

A total of 175 candidates will be contesting for the vacant seats.

Independent greatly outnumber candidates from parties with 90 candidates choosing to stand either without direct party endorsement or were unable to secure the electoral ticket of any party.

The PML-N is fielding 20 candidates as is the PTI. The TLP is fielding 18 candidates. Even the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) is fielding a few candidates.

Fringe parties and groups including the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP), the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-Shaheed Bhutto) and even a breakaway faction of the PTI, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriyati (PTI-N) and Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) are also fielding candidates.