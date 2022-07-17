FTP 2023 to 2027: Pakistan to host top cricket nations

Pakistan are likely to host top cricket nations during the next ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) between May 2023 and April 2027.

According to espncricinfo, Pakistan will host England, West Indies and Bangladesh during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. It will also tour Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka during the same cycle.

In the WTC 2025-27, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan while the Babar Azam-led unit will tour England, West Indies and Bangladesh.

As expected, due to strained political relations, no series has been planned between India and Pakistan for the next five years.

The report added that “while the series for both WTC cycles have been locked, there is still room for adjustment in the overall number of matches and dates”.

The Men in Green are also likely to host New Zealand and South Africa in a ODI tri-series in February 2025, before the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

In October-November 2026, Pakistan will host another tri-series, involving Sri Lanka and one other nation which is yet to be confirmed.

The ICC Annual Conference will take place on July 25 and 26 in Birmingham, England, to finalise the FTP while also addressing other core issues of the game.

“Finalising the Future Tours Programme (FTP) is very important for us. This will give us certainty about which teams will be visiting us and which countries we will be touring. 80 per cent of the FTP has already been agreed upon and the remaining 20 per cent will be completed in the upcoming meeting,” PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said in a press release on Saturday.