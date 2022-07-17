Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9am | 17 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | 17 July 2022 Jul 17, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | 17 July 2022 Recommended By-elections: PTI gains landslide victory in Punjab Arabian Sea storm just 160km south of Karachi Fill up your tanks as petroleum dealers to go on strike from Monday Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular TikToker Hareem Shah arrested in Turkiye ‘Insecure Olympians, outdated coaching methods’: A scathing review of Pakistan hockey By-elections: PTI gains landslide victory in Punjab