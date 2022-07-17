Saudi Arabia signs Artemis Accords with US

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed the Artemis Accords with the United States of America on July 14.

In a press release on July 16, the US State Department welcomed Saudi Arabia’s signing of the agreement.

“Saudi Arabia has affirmed its commitment to safe, sustainable, and responsible space exploration,” it said, adding that “The principles of the Artemis Accords, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, advance the NASA-led Artemis program, which will put the first woman and first person of color on the Moon and prepare the way for a human mission to Mars.”

The statement states that Artemis relies on a broad and diverse international coalition, working together to achieve an historic and ambitious vision for human space exploration.

“As Accords signatories, state actors advance responsible behavior in outer space, including through the registration of space objects, confliction of activities, release of scientific data, and provision of emergency assistance,” it further read.

It is pertinent to mention that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the 21st nation to sign the Accords, joining Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Saudi Arabia is the seventh nation to sign the Artemis Accords since January 2022 and the fourth Middle Eastern nation to join.