Balochistan spox confirms killing of second Ziarat tourist

Government of Balochistan’s Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Saturday disclosed that the second tourist kidnapped along with martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza was also killed by terrorists.

She confirmed that the body of Umer Javed had been found by security forces. However, she did not divulge more details.

Security sources said Javed’s body was found in Ziarat’s Warchoom area, a few kilometers away from the site of the incident.

According to details, Javed was strangled to death. He was travelling from Ziarat to Quetta with martyred Lt Col Laiq on July 12 when they were kidnapped by terrorists.

The army officer was posted as Director Land Acquisition in DHA Quetta. His body was recovered earlier on Thursday from near Mangi Dam situated close to Harnai and Ziarat.

In return, the army launched a grand operation against terrorists residing behind the mountains.

Army soldiers including SSG commandos and Frontier Corps personnel have been taking part in the operation.