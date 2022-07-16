Dua Zehra case: Lawyer Jibran Nasir urges SHC to order Zaheer’s arrest

Jibran Nasir, the lawyer representing Dua Zehra’s parents, has urged the Sindh High Court to take the case seriously and order the arrest of Zaheer on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Saturday alongside Dua’s parents, Nasir claimed that Zaheer’s family was also involved in the incident.

He went on to say “Lies do not have feet”, adding that a request has been submitted in Punjab’s child bureau office to recover Dua at the earliest.

“The minor girl was sexually assaulted,” the lawyer said, urging authorities to include this section in the first information report.

He informed the reporter that the clergyman who solemnized Dua and Zaheer’s marriage was also apprehended from Karachi.

Nasir maintained that Dua had claimed her age was 18-years-old, terming it as a misleading statement.

He expressed hope that the criminal section invoking kidnapping will be included in the FIR.

“A minor girl was kidnapped and solemnized for marriage,” Nasir said. “A medical board was informed but Dua’s correct age wasn’t determined.”

The counsel for Dua’s parents pleaded authorities to obtain all the call records at the earliest.

Nasir also expressed frustration and anger over how call records could not be taken out since two and a half months.

He highlighted how Dua’s parents have always been of the view that the investigation into the case was not carried out properly.

“You Tube channels are busy taking interviews of Dua and celebrating her win,” Nasir said. “They should refrain from conducting her interview because a crime has taken place.”

Towards the end of the presser, Dua Zehra’s father stated “Truth always remains the truth.”

He expressed his thanks to the media organisations that supported their stance. “Names of everyone involved with Zaheer in this incident should come forward.”

Meanwhile, Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Senior Superintendent of Police Amjad Hayat clarified that no team of police was dispatched to Lahore to apprehend Zaheer.

Speaking exclusively to Samaa Digital, AVCC SSP said the police will submit a progress report in this case during the next hearing, which is scheduled to be held on July 19.

However, the SSP Hayat added that a letter was written to the Sindh Home Department in advance to seek permission of the provincial government to move their counterparts in Punjab for conducting Zaheer’s arrest.

The police official said the only purpose behind writing to the provincial home department in advance was to seek permission for movement in another province as that usually takes time for approval.