Pakistanis purchased record cars in fiscal year 2021-2022

Car enthusiasts in Pakistan set a new national record in the last fiscal year 2021-2022 as car sales rose to around 0.3 million, indicating an increase in buying power among people.

Car sales during the last fiscal year remained 54% higher than the previous year.

As per data, different automobile companies sold as many as 279,700 units during 2021-2022 which is 54% more than 181,400 units recorded during the fiscal year 2020-2021.

This volume of sales in the last financial year is a national record in the country’s history as so many vehicles have never been purchased in a single fiscal year before.

As per the data compiled by Arif Habib Securities, Pakistan touched six figures in car sales for the first time in 2010 when the sales volume exceeded 141,000 units compared to 99,000 units in 2009.

However, the trend did not survive long due to the overall unsatisfactory economic condition of the country amid poor security conditions and sales slowing down in the coming years, particularly during 2013 and 2014.

After nearly a decade, the lost momentum was seemingly restored with car sales reaching 112,000 in 2020 as the macroeconomic indicators improved despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also a testament to the increasing buying power of people who maintained the trend even in 2021 and purchased the highest number of cars during the year.

However, the data shows that the buyers’ interest primarily remained in vehicles that were less than 1000cc due to the hike in fuel prices over the months due to disruptions in supply chain amid the coronavirus epidemic causing global oil prices to shoot.

Pakistan Auto Manufacturers Associations (PAMA) said despite the increasing prices of automobiles during the last fiscal year, the trend of purchasing vehicles grew even in June – the last month of fiscal year 2020-2021.

Some 28,500 cars were sold across Pakistan in June which was 107% higher when compared to May and on a year-over-year (YOY) basis, it was 24% higher.

In June, the buyers opted to purchase cars less than 1000cc amid a record hike in fuel prices.

The sales volume of such vehicles was 37% more than in May and a whopping 516% higher compared with June 2021.

An increase of 30% on a month-over-month (MoM) basis and 47% on a YoY basis was recorded in the sales of 1000cc vehicles.

Compared to it, the buyers’ interest in cars having engine power 1300CC or above remained relatively low due to soaring fuel prices as the sales of these vehicles witnessed only a 6% increase on monthly basis and a 45% increase on annual basis.

Honda Atlas topped the list in car sales in June compared to May as it recorded a 34% increase in sales. It was followed by Pak Suzuki which witnessed a 31% increase and Indus Motors which saw only a 6% rise in sales of its units.

According to Top Line Securities, the sales of Suzuki Bolan Cargo Van remained the highest in June, and some 7,487 units of it were sold in the month. This was a 936% increase compared to May and an astonishing 3,904% compared to June 2021.

Apart from this, Hyundai Nishat’s Porter – a cab-over truck - saw a 268% increase on monthly basis and 175% on annual basis.

Suzuki Cultus also saw a rise of 94% in sales on monthly basis and 9% on an annual basis while the company’s Ravi - mini pickup truck - recorded 36% rise in monthly sales and 177% compared with the sales in the corresponding month of the last year.

As per the data, Suzuki Alto also saw a 78% increase in annual sales while Wagon-R and Swift experienced a 4% decline.

The other two poor performers were Hyundai’s Elantra and Sonata models which saw a decline of 18% and 50% respectively in sales volume on an annual basis.