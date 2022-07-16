Independents could prove to be the ‘X’ factor in Punjab by-polls

The upcoming by-elections for 20 provincial assembly seats in Punjab have been painted as critical for the political future of the province.

While the two main political rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have campaigned hard to secure the maximum number of seats and determine who rules Pakistan’s largest province by population. Ultimately, it seems that the final say on who gets to rule the province will be that of independents.

There are 186 candidates contesting 20 provincial assembly seats in the by-elections tomorrow (July 17).

As many as 88 candidates are representing the eight political parties. But a whopping 98 candidates are contesting the by-polls as independents. Of these, 57 independent candidates are contesting the provincial assembly elections without any party ticket for the very first time.

The ruling PML-N and former rulers PTI have fielded candidates on all 20 provincial assembly seats against each other.

The PTI, of course, had lost all these seats after its members defected in an election for the chief minister earlier this year.

What is interesting is that among these 40 candidates, there are 27 who have switched their loyalties in the past. These include nine candidates who are currently contesting on a PTI ticket and 18 on a PML-N ticket.

The turncoats

PTI’s candidate Saifuddin Khosa for PP-288 in Dera Ghazi Khan has switched parties many, many times.

During his storied political career, he has contested elections on PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tickets.

PML-N’s Saeed Akbar Nawani from PP-90 Bhakkar and Nazeer Baloch (Nazir Ahmed Khan) of PP-228 Lodhran have also contested elections on tickets from different parties on multiple occasions.

Similarly, the PTI candidate from PP-282 Layyah, Qaiser Abbas Khan has also hopped between multiple political parties in the past, including the PML-N.

Among the seasoned politicians, 13 candidates are fresh in politics or have been true to a single political party throughout their career.

Will victors enjoy the spoils?

Many political scientists are of the view that Sunday’s by-elections are strictly a contest between the opposition PTI and the ruling PML-N.

They believe that government candidates do enjoy support from some state institutions and that the PML-N will either secure or at least prove to be a major contender in at least nine constituencies.

These include Bhakkar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Sheikhapura, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Muzaffargarh.

Meanwhile, it is predicted that the PTI will sweep at least six constituencies. These include seats in Layyah, Lahore, Jhang, Lodhran and Faisalabad.

Independent candidates in Lodhran and Khushaab are said to be the favorites there.

In PP-228, Lodhran, independent candidate Rafiquddin Bukhari could end up winning the seat against PTI’s Izzat Javaid Khan and PML-N’s Nazir Ahmad Khan.

On the other hand, PTI and PML-N are expected to have a nail-biting contest in three constituencies. This includes PP-217 Multan where PTI’s Zain Qureshi will be battling it out with PML-N’s Muhammad Salman. The election is deemed to be too close to call.

The other nail-biting contest is expected in Muzaffargarh’s PP-273. Here, PML-N’s Syed Sibtain Shah is expected to duke it out with PTI’s Yasir Arafat.

Lahore, the center of everyone’s attention since four seats of the city are up for grabs, is also split between the two parties.

In PP-158, tough competition is expected between PTI’s Akram Usman and PML-N’s Rana Ahsan.

Similarly, in PP-167, PTI’s Shabbir Ahmad is going head-to-head with PML-N’s Nazir Ahmad Chohan.

In PP-168, PTI’s Nawaz Awan will give a tough challenge to PML-N’s Malik Asad Ali.

In the last Lahore constituency up for grabs, PP-170, PTI’s Malik Zaheer Abbas expects to beat out PML-N’s Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain.

Some political analysts believe that Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP’s) Javed Iqbal may end up giving a surprise to all the other parties to be victorious in PP-140 Sheikhapura.

Women in the thick of political melee

While political parties in Pakistan usually prefer to field men for key seats, this time, at least nine women are contesting in the critical by-elections

Recently appointed chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Basit Bukhari’s wife, Zehra Basit, will be contesting the elections in Muzaffargarh on a PML-N ticket. But she faces tough competition from PTI’s Moazzam Ali Khan.

That is not all, she faces tough competition from other women in the same constituency, with independents Beenish Haroon and Zareena Kausar also vying for a seat.

Other female candidates contesting the by-polls include independents Kanwal Iftikhar from Jhang, and Rukhsana Shoaib from Layyah.

Around 4.574 million people were registered to cast their votes on Sunday.

The constituencies up for grabs comprise 52% male voters and 48% female voters (2.16 million).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has designated 3,000 polling stations for the voters.