First Sri Lanka-Pakistan Test: Wasim Akram advises Naseem Shah

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has advised young fast-bowler Naseem Shah after watching the latter bowl during the first day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which started in Galle today.

The former Pakistan captain believes that Shah will be one of the best bowlers in the world in the future.

“Obviously, he is young and has played less cricket. I think he will become a great bowler in the future and pace matters by the way,” said Akram.

However, he advised Shah to be clever while using the bounces in Sri Lankan conditions.

“I saw Naseem’s bowling in last overs and I want to advise him on something really important,” he said. “When you bowl a bouncer to a set batsman, especially in Sri Lankan conditions, you must aim 12-18 inches behind the normal mark. It gives you more height and creates chances of a top-edge.”

“Rest is fine. Naseem you’re doing great, keep it up buddy,” he concluded.

Little advise to our talented speedster @iNaseemShah . How to bowl bouncers on slow pitches. #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/BGdyoTF7cf — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 16, 2022

In the first innings of the Test match, Shah bowled 13 overs, conceding 53 runs, and claimed the wicket of Ramesh Mendis.

It must be noted that the right-armer has played 11 Test for Pakistan, so far, while claiming 26 wickets at an average of 39.19.

Back in 2020, Shah, who was 16-year-old at that time, became the youngest player to take a Test hat-trick when he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah on the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.