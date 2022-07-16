Bayern say they have agreed deal with Barcelona for Lewandowski

Bayern Munich confirmed on Saturday they have agreed a deal with Barcelona for the sale of Polish star Robert Lewandowski to the Spanish club.

Lewandowski, twice voted FIFA men’s player of the year, is reported to be set to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona.

“We have a verbal agreement from Barcelona. It’s good for both sides that we have clarity,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said on the club’s Twitter account. “Robert is a very deserving player, he has won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

Bayern had only offered Lewandowski a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023, according to German media.

The Polish international was also unhappy with the salary offered and had clashed with the Bavarian club’s coach Julian Nagelsmann, over his tactical choices.

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga single-season scoring record.

He won the Bundesliga in each of his eight seasons with the club as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup and three German Cups.