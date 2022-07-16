PCB backs crisis-hit Sri Lanka to host the Asia Cup 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has backed crisis-ridden Sri Lanka to host the upcoming Asia Cup.

In a press release issued by the PCB, Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said that “our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there”.

“If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia’s recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems. Similarly, there have been no issues with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country,” he added.

However, Hasnain said that the PCB will support any decision made by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“Our discussions with the ACC representatives have suggested that the tournament is on track at the moment as they are monitoring the situation very carefully and we will support their decision,” he said.

In case Sri Lanka is unable to host the event, Bangladesh is likely to be the backup venue.

It is expected that the tournament will run from August 27 till September 11.

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait will compete for the final spot in the qualifiers.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.