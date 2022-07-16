Federal govt to launch National Employment Program for youth

With the country grappling with a fast-rising youth bulge amidst shrinking employment opportunities, the federal government has decided to launch a National Employment Program, SAMAA TV learnt on Saturday.

Under the program, at least 2 million new public and private jobs will be created annually for the unemployed youth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered to set up a National Youth Task Force to actively pursue the employment program.

The task force will scour the country and foster linkages to generate employment opportunities for youngsters.

The premier further directed officials that he will personally monitor the performance of the task force.

SAMAA TV has further learnt that the task force will liaise with federal and provincial ministries, private companies and chambers of commerce to execute the program.

Moreover, the program will also speed up training and the process of disbursing loans for businesses for cross-platform success.

It should be noted that the National Youth Program has set a target of providing high-tech and conventional training to 100,000 young individuals.

The program targets students at the matriculation and intermediate level to equip them with technical as well as modern information technology skills and then induct them into the national workforce.

This skilled workforce will also be facilitated to acquire jobs abroad through government-to-government contacts.

The subsidiaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be given targets to maximize employment opportunities in Asian and European countries for the new skilled workforce.