Class recognises class: Virat Kohli replies to Babar Azam’s tweet

In a rare interaction on social media website Twitter, India’s star batter Virat Kohli replied to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s tweet.

But Azam on Thursday tweeted a picture of the two sporting rivals captioned “This too shall pass. Stay Strong”, which went viral as fans praised the Pakistan batter for backing the former India captain.

Replying to Azam’s tweet, Kohli said “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best”.

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

“As a player (tough) times can fall on you as well,” Azam said ahead of his side’s opening Test in Sri Lanka.

“I know how a player goes through such times and how he comes out of it. So he needs support in those times and as a player I tweeted to support him.”

Azam, who is often compared to Kohli for his prolific run-scoring, added: “He is one of the best player and he knows how to come out this. It takes time but we should back him.”

Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, said Kohli “has got to find his way” to score runs again.

Kohli, who has hit 27 centuries in 102 Tests since making his debut in 2011, has endured a torrid 12 months that also saw him replaced as India’s captain.

Kohli, who has been rested for the upcoming One Day International and Twenty20 series in West Indies, has not hit a century since 2019 and has been under fire for his extended lean patch, with questions being raised over his future.