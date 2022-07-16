‘Everyone makes mistakes’: Imran Khan tells top institutions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan is suffering brazen censorship in the country’s history which was not even there during dictatorial regimes.

He addressed a seminar organized by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in Islamabad.

The former prime minister emphasized that no society could progress without freedom of expression.

He said that he never tried to ‘bribe’ media nor that any journalist was ‘picked up’ on his instructions but rather had ‘other reasons’.

PTI chairman said that he was the first politician to protest against missing persons in 2003, and he also raised the issue multiple times with military leadership.

Imran said he had no idea about army’s perspective before coming into power.

According to Imran Khan, the army contended that it was difficult to prove charges on the terrorists in the courts which resulted in their acquittal.

“We wanted nobody in the country to go ‘missing’ . . At least their families should know about their whereabouts.”

Distance widening

Subliminally pointing towards the powers that be, he said, “Everyone makes mistakes.” However, he added that constructive criticism was essential and opposed the practice of action against faultfinders on even against ‘little’ criticism.

He said that a strong army was Pakistan’s requirement and feared that the distance between the army and people is widening which he termed as ‘threatening’ if no remedy was taken for it.

The establishment needs to reflect to not rush to action against the journalists and those criticizing the Pakistan Army as this practice was tarnishing the image of the military.

He contended that it was the era of social media and the flow of information could not be stopped. “Nobody can control social media,” Imran Khan argued.

He pointed fingers at the establishment saying that it was supporting the current setup in the country and the decisions were being taken behind closed doors.

“First plan A is made and then behind these closed doors plan B is made .. How could the decisions be correct if they will be taken in this manner.”

He reiterated that it was important for leaders to take ‘U-turns’ - a characteristic of his personality which the opposition parties used as a mocking tool against him - adding that no leader should consider himself as infallible but should rather learn from mistakes.

The ex-premier said the longer the current setup runs, the more damaging it would be for the country.