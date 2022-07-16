PCB concerned over proliferation of T20 leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is concerned about proliferation of T20 Leagues around the world.

According to a press release issued by the PCB, the issue will be raised at next week’s ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham.

The PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain wants the ICC to come up with a concrete strategy to deal with the matter.

“The growth of franchise cricket is impacting the already crammed international cricket calendar. The PCB is concerned about this development and wants the ICC to formulate a strategy on this issue,” said Hasnain.

He also revealed that two other boards have similar apprehensions.

“We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda. Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues,” he said.

The T20 revolution began with the Indian Premier League and the idea was soon picked up by other cricketing nations. The Pakistan Super League, Australia’s Big Bash League and Caribbean Premier League are also among the top T20 leagues in the world.