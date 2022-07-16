Balochistan, Sindh put on ‘high alert’ for new thunderstorms

Residents of coastal areas of Sindh and and Balochistan have been warned that a low-pressure area (LPA), developing over the Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Kutch, has intensified and could cause strong gusts of wind and heavy to extremely heavy showers in the coastal regions over the next couple of days.

According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday, it warned of a depression - an intense low-pressure area developing around 340 kilometers south east of Pakistan’s coast.

Consequently, the wind has gained picked up speed in coastal areas.

As the storm moves towards Pakistan, the wind is expected to intensify into strong gusts raging at 50-55 kilometer per hour with chances of heavy to extremely heavy rains in the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The government has put all concerned authorities on high alert for the next 36-48 hours following the forecast and asked the PMD to regularly inform all departments about the changing weather condition.

Impact of the new weather system:

Widespread wind-thunderstorms/rain-showers with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are expected in coastal areas of Sindh including: Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts of Sindh from today to 18 July.

Lasbella, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch areas of Balochistan are expected to experience similar weather from July 17-18.

Safety protocols

Fishermen of both Sindh and Balochistan have been advised to stay on shore with the sea expected to become extremely rough under the strong weather system for the next three days

Windstorms may damage roofs and other loose constructions. Thus residents are urged to practice caution near billboards and other weak structures.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, TMK, TAY in Sindh and Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani in Balochistan.

The public was urged to prepare accordingly and stockpile essentials, including food and water.

Meanwhile, the PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system.