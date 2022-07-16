Friendly matches for Pakistan national football teams on the cards

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is looking to organise friendly matches for its men’s and women’s team in the near future.

The chairman of PFF Normalisation Committee, Haroon Malik, made the announcement during a press conference on Saturday.

“We are working to schedule friendly matches for national teams with other AFC teams during the upcoming FIFA dates,” said Malik.

Malik also confirmed that the camp for SAFF Women’s Championship will be announced soon, along with the head coach and other officials.

The tournament is slated to take place from August 29 to September 10 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This will be the first time in eight years that the Pakistan women’s team will participate in an international match. They last played during the 2014 SAFF Women’s Championship, which was hosted by Pakistan.

On June 30, 2022, FIFA had decided to lift ban on the PFF, which was imposed in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

FIFA has also extended the mandate of the Normalisation Committee (NC) by 12 months.

According to FIFA, the mandate of the normalisation committee includes the managing of PFF’s daily affairs, ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan, draft and ratify, with the assistance of FIFA and the AFC, an electoral code for the PFF, organise the elections at district followed by provincial levels and conduct the elections of a new PFF executive committee.