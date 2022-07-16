Will PSL lose star players in upcoming seasons?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is about to face its biggest challenge yet in the upcoming season, as it is about to clash with other T20 competitions.

The eight edition of the league is scheduled to be held in January-February 2023. At the same time Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), Cricket South Africa’s new T20 League, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and UAE International League will also be underway.

In such scenario, availability of the star player will be huge challenge for the PSL.

In order to attract more cricketers, BBL ¬– which will be played from December 13 to February 4 – has introduced PSL-like draft.

Since Cricket Australia (CA) owns all the teams, it will be afraid of more losses. The players’ draft is introduced to make the event more popular among the fans as well.

Meanwhile, the CSA has also decided to hold a new T20 league in January. The board has also sacrificed the ODI series against Australia in this regards, which has jeopardised their direct participation in the World Cup.

Apart from them, BPL and UAE’s T20 League are also scheduled to take place in the same window. The billionaire owners of the franchises have already started to attract star players by offering big bucks.