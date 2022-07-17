Punjab By-elections 2022: Battle for Pakistan’s biggest political crown

By-elections on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly slated for Sunday has come to define national politics in recent weeks. The elections are said to be make-it or break-it for the PML-N and PTI who stand to either secure leadership of the province or lose it.

Even as political scientists and observers give their views on how many seats each party needs and who could ultimately win the elections, it is important to take a closer look at all the constituencies, the contesting parties and the candidates fielded.

Cost of defection

By-elections in the most populous province of Pakistan come after 25 provincial assembly members (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were de-seated after they decided to vote against their party’s candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot.

Their decision to vote in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz not only cost them their place in the provincial assembly but ultimately also put Hamza in a position where he will spend the next 24-48 hours nervously looking at the results of the by-polls.

Ground ready, voters invited

As per the voting schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling for Punjab by-elections will be held on July 17. Some 4.58 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies.

These include 2,460,206 male voters and 2,119,692 female voters.

As many as 3,131 polling stations have been set up across the 20 constituencies. Of these, 1,204 polling stations have been declared as sensitive and 696 as highly sensitive. All polling stations set up in the provincial capital of Lahore, where four seats are up for grabs, have been declared as highly sensitive.

Of the 3,131 polling stations, as many as 731 polling stations have been dedicated for men, while 700 polling stations have been designated for women. The remaining 1,700 polling stations have been designated for combined voters, meaning both men and women can cast their vote there. The last remaining station has been set as improvised.

The seats

Sunday’s by-polls will be held on 20 Punjab assembly seats.

These include PP-7—Rawalpindi-II, PP-83—Khushab-II, PP-90—Bhakkar-II, PP-97—Faisalabad-I, PP-125—Jhang-II, PP-127—Jhang-IV, PP-140—Sheikhupura-VII, PP-158—Lahore-XV, PP-167—Lahore-XXIV, PP-168—Lahore-XXV, PP-170—Lahore-XXVII, PP-202—Sahiwal-VII, PP-217—Multan-VII, PP-224—Lodhran-I, PP-228—Lodhran-V, PP-237—Bahawalnagar-I, PP-272—Muzaffargarh-V, PP-273—Muzaffargarh-VI, PP-282—Layyah-III, and PP-288—Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.

The candidates

A total of 175 candidates will be contesting for the vacant seats.

Independent greatly outnumber candidates from parties with 90 candidates choosing to stand either without direct party endorsement or were unable to secure the electoral ticket of any party.

The PML-N is fielding 20 candidates as is the PTI. The TLP is fielding 18 candidates. Even the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) is fielding a few candidates.

Fringe parties and groups including the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP), the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-Shaheed Bhutto) and even a breakaway faction of the PTI, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriyati (PTI-N) and Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) are also fielding candidates.

The stakes

In Pakistan’s most populous and hence politically critical province, the PML-N is hoping to maintain its narrow lead.

The PTI is aiming to wrest control of the province away from the ruling party.

The PPP has decided to support its coalition partner, the PML-N, in the province and the center, on all the 20 vacant seats.

The TLP, which secured a surprising third highest vote in the 2018 general elections, is a bit of a wild card. Some expect that the party will manage to eke out a few seats or at least play a major role in the turnout and final results. However, all eyes will be on independents, some of whom are expected to give the mainstream political parties a run for their money due to their standing within their constituencies.

Here is the list of constituencies and candidates’ details

Total voters: 335,295

Male voters: 171,464

Female voters: 163,831

Polling stations: 266

The seat falls under the NA-57 constituency. Here, Raja Sagheer Ahmed of the PML-N is expected to take on PTI’s Lt.Col. (retired) Shabbir Awan.

In 2018, the constituency was secured by Raja Sagheer Ahmed when he secured 43,363 votes.

Back then, he had contested as an independent but joined the PTI on the insistence of businessman Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Despite being de-seated, he has decided to contest the elections again, but this time on a PML-N ticket.

Constituency: PP-7 Rawalpindi S. No Candidate name Party 1. Tanveer Ahmed JI 2. Raja Sagheer Ahmed PML-N 3. Raja Waseem Ahmed Independent 4. Muhammad Shabbir Awan PTI 5. Mansoor Zahoor TLP 6. Nazakat Hussain Independent

Total voters: 322,428

Male voters: 168,279

Female voters: 154,149

Polling stations: 215

This seat falls within the NA-93 constituency.

The PML-N has allotted its ticket to Ameer Haider Sangha whereas The PTI has fielded Hasan Aslam Awan, the younger brother of PTI MNA Umer Aslam Awan.

In 2018, Ghulam Rasool Sangha won the seat by securing a whopping 68,959 votes. He had contested the elections as an independent but then joined the PTI. He too was de-seated this year after voting against his party. He, however, has decided to sit out the elections this time around.

Constituency: PP-83 Khushab-II S. No Candidate name Party 1. Amir Haider Sangha PML-N 2. Habib Ullah Independent 3. Hassan Malik PTI 4. Zammurad Abbas Khan TLP 5. Abdul Manan Independent 6. Uzair Muhammad Khan Independent 7. Muhammad Asif Malik Independent 8. Muhammad Rizwan Aslam Independent 9. Muhammad Noorul Hassan Independent 10. Malik Hamid Tiwana Independent

Total voters: 248,960

Male voters: 132,387

Female voters: 116,573

Polling stations: 181

The constituency falls in NA-97. The PML-N has allotted a ticket to Saeed Akbar Nawani whereas The PTI has fielded Ifranullah Niazi, a cousin of PTI Chief Imran Khan. In 2018, the provincial assembly constituency was won by Nawani by securing 59,350 votes.

Back then, he was an independent candidate and later joined the PTI. After being de-seated for voting against his party, he was given a ticket by the PML-N.

Constituency: PP-90 Bhakkar-II S. No Candidate name Party 1. Ahmed Nawaz Khan Independent 2. Azfar Ali Independent 3. Rafique Ahmed Niazi Independent 4. Saeed Akbar Khan PML-N 5. Abdul Rauf JUI 6. Irfanullah Niazi PTI 7. Muhammad Arshad Awan Independent 8. Muhammad Amjad Jamil TLP 9. Naveed Ahsan Niazi JI

Total voters: 255,884

Male voters: 138,463

Female voters: 117,421

Polling stations: 168

The constituency lies within the national assembly constituency of NA-101.

The PML-N has decided to give its ticket to Muhammad Ajmal Cheema.

The PTI has decided to field Ali Afzal Sahi in the contest.

In the 2018 general elections, the constituency was won by Muhammad Ajmal Cheema having secured 42,273 votes.

Like the others, he was an independent candidate but later joined the PTI.

Having been de-seated, the PML-N has given him a ticket to return to the provincial assembly.

Constituency: PP-97 Faisalabad-I S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Rizwan Liaqat Independent 2. Sher Afghan Independent 3. Tariq Mahmood Independent 4. Ali Ahmad JI 5. Ali Afzal Sahi PTI 6. Fawad Ahmad Cheema Independent 7. Muhammad Asif Aziz Independent 8. Muhammad Ajmal PML-N 9. Muhammad Shoaib Aslam Pakistan Nazriyati Party 10. Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Independent 11. Naveed Shafee TLP 12. Wasim Akram Independent

Total voters: 251,571

Male voters: 135,083

Female voters: 116,488

Polling stations: 185

The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Faisal Hayat Jibwana.

The PTI has given its ticket to Mian Azam Cheela.

This provincial constituency was secured by Jibwana in 2018 with 50,000 votes.

De-seated for voting against the party, he now has an opportunity to return to the assembly but as a PML-N ticket holder.

Constituency: PP-125 Jhang-II S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Independent 2. Hasnain Azhar Independent 3. Khan Riaz Ahamad Khan Independent 4. Faisal Hayat PML-N 5. Kanwal Iftikhar Independent 6. Muhammad Ishaq Independent 7. Muhammad Nasir Independent 8. Manzar Abbas Independent 9. Mian Muhammad Azam PTI 10. Mian Muazzam Akram Azam Chaila Sial Independent

PP 127 Jhang IV

Total voters: 234,596

Male voters: 127,228

Female voters: 107,368

Polling stations: 175

The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Mehar Aslam Bharwana.

By contrast, the PTI has fielded another member of the Bharwana clan, Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana.

In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by Aslam Bharwana with 27,353 votes. He had contested as an independent but later joined the PTI. This year, he was de-seated as he voted against his party.

Constituency: PP-127 Jhang-IV S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Ahmad Nawaz Independent 2. Khurram Abbas Sial Independent 3. Syed Noor Sultan Independent 4. Ali Nawaz Bharwana Independent 5. Mateen Khan Independent 6. Muhammad Usman TLP 7. Muhammad Mustafa Independent 8. Mehr Sultan Sikandar Independent 9. Mehar Muhammad Aslam PML-N 10. Mehar Muhammad Nawaz PTI

PP-140 Sheikhupura VII

Total voters: 241,598

Male voters: 130,315

Female voters: 111,283

Polling stations: 165

PP-140 falls within the NA-121 constituency.

The PML-N’s candidate for the constituency is Mian Khalid Mehmood. Up against him from the PTI is candidate Advocate Khurram Shehzad.

This provincial constituency was won by Mehmood in 2018 with 32,862 votes when he contested as a PTI candidate.

After being de-seated for voting against his party, he is now contesting on a PML-N ticket.

Constituency: PP-140 Sheikhupura VI S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Afzalur Rehman Independent 2. Javed Iqbal TLP 3. Khurram Shehzad Virk PTI 4. Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi Bukhari Independent 5. Ali Bashir Independent 6. Muhammad Tauseef JI 7. Muhammad Arif Khan Sandhaila Independent 8. Muhammad Kashif Mairaj Independent 9. Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Independent 10. Mudassar Mustafa Independent 11. Mian Khalid Mehmood PML-N

Total voters: 236,394

Male voters: 123,816

Female voters: 112,578

Polling stations: 151

Falling within the NA-129 constituency, the PML-N is fielding Rana Ahsan Sharafat.

By contrast, the PTI has decided to field Mian Usman Akram.

In the 2018 elections, this provincial constituency was won by business tycoon and Punjab chief minister hopeful Aleem Khan. He had secured 52,299 votes while contesting as a PTI candidate. He was among those de-seated after he voted against his party.

Constituency: PP-158 Lahore XV S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Awais Younas Independent 2. Bahadur Khan Independent 3. Jamilur Rehman Pakistan Nazriyati Party 4. Rana Ahsan PML-N 5. Shahid Ali Sheikh Independent 6. Umair Awan JI 7. Farrukh Javaid Independent 8. Muhammad Ahmed Javed Independent 9. Muhammad Bilal TLP 10. Muhammad Zahid Khan Awami National Party 11. Muhammad Nawaz Independent 12. Mian Muhammad Akram Usman PTI 13. Mian Muhammad Amjad Iqbal Independent 14. Mian Muhammad Haroon Akbar Independent

Total voters: 220,348

Male voters: 114,374

Female voters: 105,974

Polling stations: 140

The constituency falls under NA-133.

The PML-N’s contesting candidate here is Nazir Ahmed Chohan.

He will face off against PTI’s candidate Shabbir Gujjar.

This provincial constituency was won by Nazir Chohan in 2018 by securing 40,704 votes. Back then, he had contested on a PTI ticket. He was de-seated earlier this year after voting against his party.

Constituency: PP-167 Lahore-XXIV S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Azhar Qazi Mashwani Independent 2. Ch Muhammad Atif Independent 3. Hasnain Ahmed Shahzad TLP 4. Khalid Ahmed JI 5. Syed Adnan Jamil Independent 6. Shabbir Ahmad PTI 7. Usman Ali Independent 8. Muhammad Asif Jutt Independent 9. Muhammad Sajid Khan Independent 10. Nazir Ahmed Chohan PML-N 11. Wakif Tehmasab Kayani Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP)

Total voters: 151,484

Male voters: 84,144

Female voters: 67,340

Polling stations: 96

One of the smaller provincial assembly constituencies, it falls under NA-131.

The PML-N’s contesting candidate for the constituency is Malik Asad Khokhar.

The PTI’s candidate for the constituency is Malik Nawaz Awan.

This provincial constituency was won by Asad in 2018 with 14,579 votes.

Asad enjoys a strong position in this constituency as he had managed in 2018 to win the constituency on a PTI ticket even though the constituency is a PML-N stronghold with the seat vacated by Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

This constituency falls under PML-N stalwarts Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Shaista Parvez.

Constituency: PP-168 Lahore-XXV S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Amjad Hussain Abbasi TLP 2. Rana Ghazanfar Ali Independent 3. Rao Tanveer Ahmad Independent 4. Usman Ghani JI 5. Faeez Khan Independent 6. Muhammad Nawaz Awan PTI 7. Muhammad Waseem Niaz Independent 8. Muhammad Waqas Independent 9. Malik Asad Ali PML-N

Total voters: 114,652

Male voters: 60,594

Female voters: 54,058

Polling stations: 79

PP-170 falls under the NA-134 constituency.

The PML-N’s candidate for this constituency is Amin Zulqarnain.

The PTI’s candidate is Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.

This provincial constituency was won by Amin Zulqarnain in 2018 on a PTI ticket with 25,180 votes.

He was de-seated this year after he voted against his party.

PTI’s position in this constituency is much better because its candidate has the support of the highly influential Khokhar community.

Constituency: PP-170 Lahore-XXVII S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Jamil Ahmed TLP 2. Zaheer Abbas Independent 3. Muhammad Amin Independent 4. Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain PML-N 5. Malik Zaheer Abbas PTI 6. Mian Muhammad Naeem Independent 7. Naeem Abbas Malik Independent 8. Waqas Ahmad Butt JI

Total voters: 216,996

Male voters: 115,158

Female voters: 101,838

Polling stations: 124

PP-217 falls under NA-156, which was won by PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 2018.

For the by-election, the PML-N has allocated a ticket to Muhammad Salman Naeem, who was de-seated by the ECP for voting against his party earlier this year.

He faces stiff competition from the PTI where Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, Zain Qureshi, is competing.

This provincial constituency was won by Naeem in 2018 after defeating Shah Mehmood. He had contested as an independent after he was refused a ticket by the PTI.

Constituency: PP-217 Multan-VII S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Zahid Hameed Gujjar TLP 2. Sajid Ismail JI 3. Muhammad Salman PML-N 4. Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi PTI

Total voters: 232,173

Male voters: 123,950

Female voters: 108,223

Polling stations: 158

In this constituency, Zawar Hussain Warraich of the PML-N will be contesting.

The PTI’s candidate is Amir Iqbal Shah.

This provincial constituency was won by Warraich in 2018 on a PTI ticket with 60,462 votes but this year he was de-seated after he voted against his party.

This constituency falls in the home constituency of business tycoon Jahangir Tareen, of whom Waraich is a close friend.

Contrary to the trend in these by-elections, PTI’s candidate Shah contested the 2018 polls on a PML-N ticket and defeated Tareen. This time, he had a falling out with the PML-N and joined PTI.

Constituency: PP-224 Lodhran-I S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Indizar Ahmad Attari TLP 2. Hafiz Abdul Shakoor JUI-Pakistan 3. Zawar Hussain Warraich PML-N 4. Fakhar Aslam Independent 5. Kaleem Hassan Independent 6. Muhammad Asif Awan Independent 7. Muhammad Saleem Independent 8. Muhammad Aamir Iqbal Shah PTI 9. Muhammad Mubeen Independent 10. Mudassir Jahanzaib Shah Independent

Total voters: 226,088

Male voters: 123,155

Female voters: 102,933

Polling stations: 136

This constituency falls under NA-161.

The PML-N has allotted its ticket to Nazir Ahmed Baloch.

The PTI, however, has fielded Captain (retired) Javed Khan.

The other major candidate in the constituency is independent Rafiuddin Bukhari.

In 2018, Nazir Ahmed Baloch won this constituency as a PTI candidate with 43,169 votes. He was de-seated as he voted against his party.

This constituency falls under PTI’s MNA Mian Shafiq Ahmed.

Constituency: PP-228 Lodhran-V S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Zain Zubair Independent 2. Syed Arshad Ali Shah TLP 3. Syed Muhammad Rafiuddin Bukhari Independent 4. Amir Sohail Independent 5. Izzat Javaid Khan PTI 6. Nazir Ahmad Khan PML-N

Total voters: 225,341

Male voters: 125,399

Female voters: 99,942

Polling stations: 160

This falls under the NA-166 constituency.

The PML-N has given a ticket to its candidate Fida Hussain.

The PTI will be contesting the by-polls with Aftab Mehmood.

This provincial constituency was won by Fida Hussain in 2018 with 56,411 votes. He won as an independent candidate and later joined the PTI. This year he was de-seated as he voted against his party.

Constituency: PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Syed Aftab Raza PTI 2. Sabir Manzoor Wattoo PTI-Nazriati 3. Fakharuddin Independent 4. Fida Hussain PML-N 5. Muhammad Akram Khan Independent 6. Mian Rashid Mehmood Wattoo TLP

Total voters: 203,567

Male voters: 111,459

Female voters: 92,108

Polling stations: 134

This constituency falls under the NA-185 where PTI’s dissident lawmaker Basit Bukhari is the MNA.

Strategically, the PML-N has fielded his wife Zehra Basit Batool, as its candidate.

The PTI, however, has allotted the ticket to Mozzam Khan Jatoi.

Interestingly, Haroon Bukhari, Basit Bukhari’s brother, is contesting as an independent candidate. Thus the main contest in this constituency could prove to be within the Bukhari family, i.e. between the PML-N and an independent.

Constituency: PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Allah Wasaya Urf Chunnu Khan Independent 2. Beenish Haroon Bukhari Independent 3. Zareena Kausar Independent 4. Sardar Sami Ullah Khan Laghari Independent 5. Syed Haroon Ahmad Sultan Independent 6. Syeda Zehra Basit Bukhari PML-N 7. Muhammad Ibraheem TLP 8. Muhammad Zahid Raza Independent 9. Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan PTI

Total voters: 225,200

Male voters: 123,409

Female voters: 101,791

Polling stations: 147

PP-273 falls under the NA-186 constituency where PTI’s Aamir Talal Gopang is an MNA.

The PML-N has allotted a ticket to Muhammad Sibtain Raza.

By contrast, the PTI has allocated its ticket to Yasir Khan Jatoi.

This provincial constituency was won by Raza in 2018, after securing 36,009 votes on a PTI ticket.

He was de-seated this year as he voted against his party.

Constituency: PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Shahid Rasool Independent 2. Imran Farooq Independent 3. Muhammad Sibtain Raza PML-N 4. Muhammad Shafi Khan TLP 5. Munwar Hussain Bukhari PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) 6. Yasir Arfat Khan PTI

Total voters: 202,249

Male voters: 110,849

Female voters: 91,400

Polling stations: 130

This constituency falls under the NA-187 constituency where PTI’s Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi is an MNA.

The PML-N’s candidate is Muhammad Tahir Randhawa.

The PTI’s candidate is Qaiser Abbas Magsi.

Muhammad Riaz is competing as an independent.

This provincial constituency was won by Randhawa in 2018 with 37,607 votes as an independent. This year, he was de-seated after he voted against his party.

There is a substantial Saraiki vote bank in the constituency which could prove to be the deciding factor.

Constituency: PP-282 Layyah-III S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Ansar Mehmood Independent 2. Rukhsana Shuaib Independent 3. Razi Abbas Khan Independent 4. Qaiser Abbas Khan PTI 5. Muhammad Basharat Independent 6. Muhammad Riaz Independent 7. Muhammad Shahid Iqbal TLP 8. Muhammad Tahir PML-N 9. Muhammad Abbas PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) 10. Malik Shahzad Ahmad Independent

PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV

Total voters: 201,995

Male voters: 113,396

Female voters: 88,599

Polling stations: 145

This constituency was won by the independent candidate, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, who defeated PTI’s Muhammad Saifuddin Khosa by a margin of around 9,000 votes. Later he joined the PTI. But this year, he was de-seated after he voted against his party.

The PML-N has allotted its ticket to Abdul Qadir Khan.

PTI’s candidate for the constituency is Sardar Saifuddin Khosa.

Irfanullah will be contesting from the TLP and could prove to be a wild card in the contest.

Constituency: PP-282 Layyah-III S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Ishfaq Ahmad Independent 2. Allah Ditta Independent 3. Sardar Mohd Saiduddin Khosa PTI 4. Abdul Qadir Khan PML-N 5. Irfan Ullah TLP 6. Ali Muhammad Independent

Constituency: PP-202 Sahiwal-VII S. No Candidate Name Party 1. Asim Nawaz Independent 2. Hassan Awan Independent 3. Amir Saleem TLP 4. Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar PTI 5. Muhammad Falak Sher Langrial Independent 6. Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial PML-N 7. Naseer Independent 8. Naeem Akhtar Chaudhry Independent

ECP sets up control rooms

According to ECP, separate special control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels. The control rooms would continue working till the compilation of polling results. The control rooms would promptly resolve election-related complaints.

Complaints could be registered at the central control room in Islamabad.

051-9210837

051-9204403

051-9204402

051-9210838

Complaints can also be registered through fax number 051-9204404 and email; [email protected]

Returning officers, relevant deputy commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and the Army will be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.

Security

The government has decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary besides Rangers for maintaining law and order situations during the by-elections.

The paramilitary forces will remain on standby largely acting as a quick reaction force in the event of any disturbance.

The display of firearms has been strictly prohibited and any violators will be immediately arrested and their weapons seized along with revocation of license.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has maintained that it was their national responsibility to ensure law and order in the by-elections. He said all resources will be utilized to make security arrangements as per instructions of the Election Commission Pakistan during voting.