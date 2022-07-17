Punjab By-elections 2022: Battle for Pakistan’s biggest political crown
By-elections on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly slated for Sunday has come to define national politics in recent weeks. The elections are said to be make-it or break-it for the PML-N and PTI who stand to either secure leadership of the province or lose it.
Even as political scientists and observers give their views on how many seats each party needs and who could ultimately win the elections, it is important to take a closer look at all the constituencies, the contesting parties and the candidates fielded.
Cost of defection
By-elections in the most populous province of Pakistan come after 25 provincial assembly members (MPAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were de-seated after they decided to vote against their party’s candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot.
Their decision to vote in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz not only cost them their place in the provincial assembly but ultimately also put Hamza in a position where he will spend the next 24-48 hours nervously looking at the results of the by-polls.
Ground ready, voters invited
As per the voting schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), polling for Punjab by-elections will be held on July 17. Some 4.58 million registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies.
These include 2,460,206 male voters and 2,119,692 female voters.
As many as 3,131 polling stations have been set up across the 20 constituencies. Of these, 1,204 polling stations have been declared as sensitive and 696 as highly sensitive. All polling stations set up in the provincial capital of Lahore, where four seats are up for grabs, have been declared as highly sensitive.
Of the 3,131 polling stations, as many as 731 polling stations have been dedicated for men, while 700 polling stations have been designated for women. The remaining 1,700 polling stations have been designated for combined voters, meaning both men and women can cast their vote there. The last remaining station has been set as improvised.
The seats
Sunday’s by-polls will be held on 20 Punjab assembly seats.
These include PP-7—Rawalpindi-II, PP-83—Khushab-II, PP-90—Bhakkar-II, PP-97—Faisalabad-I, PP-125—Jhang-II, PP-127—Jhang-IV, PP-140—Sheikhupura-VII, PP-158—Lahore-XV, PP-167—Lahore-XXIV, PP-168—Lahore-XXV, PP-170—Lahore-XXVII, PP-202—Sahiwal-VII, PP-217—Multan-VII, PP-224—Lodhran-I, PP-228—Lodhran-V, PP-237—Bahawalnagar-I, PP-272—Muzaffargarh-V, PP-273—Muzaffargarh-VI, PP-282—Layyah-III, and PP-288—Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.
The candidates
A total of 175 candidates will be contesting for the vacant seats.
Independent greatly outnumber candidates from parties with 90 candidates choosing to stand either without direct party endorsement or were unable to secure the electoral ticket of any party.
The PML-N is fielding 20 candidates as is the PTI. The TLP is fielding 18 candidates. Even the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) is fielding a few candidates.
Fringe parties and groups including the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP), the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Bhutto (PPP-Shaheed Bhutto) and even a breakaway faction of the PTI, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriyati (PTI-N) and Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) are also fielding candidates.
The stakes
In Pakistan’s most populous and hence politically critical province, the PML-N is hoping to maintain its narrow lead.
The PTI is aiming to wrest control of the province away from the ruling party.
The PPP has decided to support its coalition partner, the PML-N, in the province and the center, on all the 20 vacant seats.
The TLP, which secured a surprising third highest vote in the 2018 general elections, is a bit of a wild card. Some expect that the party will manage to eke out a few seats or at least play a major role in the turnout and final results. However, all eyes will be on independents, some of whom are expected to give the mainstream political parties a run for their money due to their standing within their constituencies.
Here is the list of constituencies and candidates’ details
PP-7 Rawalpindi-II
- Total voters: 335,295
- Male voters: 171,464
- Female voters: 163,831
- Polling stations: 266
The seat falls under the NA-57 constituency. Here, Raja Sagheer Ahmed of the PML-N is expected to take on PTI’s Lt.Col. (retired) Shabbir Awan.
In 2018, the constituency was secured by Raja Sagheer Ahmed when he secured 43,363 votes.
Back then, he had contested as an independent but joined the PTI on the insistence of businessman Jahangir Khan Tareen.
Despite being de-seated, he has decided to contest the elections again, but this time on a PML-N ticket.
|Constituency:
|PP-7 Rawalpindi
|S. No
|Candidate name
|Party
|1.
|Tanveer Ahmed
|JI
|2.
|Raja Sagheer Ahmed
|PML-N
|3.
|Raja Waseem Ahmed
|Independent
|4.
|Muhammad Shabbir Awan
|PTI
|5.
|Mansoor Zahoor
|TLP
|6.
|Nazakat Hussain
|Independent
PP-83 Khushab-II
- Total voters: 322,428
- Male voters: 168,279
- Female voters: 154,149
- Polling stations: 215
This seat falls within the NA-93 constituency.
The PML-N has allotted its ticket to Ameer Haider Sangha whereas The PTI has fielded Hasan Aslam Awan, the younger brother of PTI MNA Umer Aslam Awan.
In 2018, Ghulam Rasool Sangha won the seat by securing a whopping 68,959 votes. He had contested the elections as an independent but then joined the PTI. He too was de-seated this year after voting against his party. He, however, has decided to sit out the elections this time around.
|Constituency:
|PP-83 Khushab-II
|S. No
|Candidate name
|Party
|1.
|Amir Haider Sangha
|PML-N
|2.
|Habib Ullah
|Independent
|3.
|Hassan Malik
|PTI
|4.
|Zammurad Abbas Khan
|TLP
|5.
|Abdul Manan
|Independent
|6.
|Uzair Muhammad Khan
|Independent
|7.
|Muhammad Asif Malik
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Rizwan Aslam
|Independent
|9.
|Muhammad Noorul Hassan
|Independent
|10.
|Malik Hamid Tiwana
|Independent
PP-90 Bhakkar-II
- Total voters: 248,960
- Male voters: 132,387
- Female voters: 116,573
- Polling stations: 181
The constituency falls in NA-97. The PML-N has allotted a ticket to Saeed Akbar Nawani whereas The PTI has fielded Ifranullah Niazi, a cousin of PTI Chief Imran Khan. In 2018, the provincial assembly constituency was won by Nawani by securing 59,350 votes.
Back then, he was an independent candidate and later joined the PTI. After being de-seated for voting against his party, he was given a ticket by the PML-N.
|Constituency:
|PP-90 Bhakkar-II
|S. No
|Candidate name
|Party
|1.
|Ahmed Nawaz Khan
|Independent
|2.
|Azfar Ali
|Independent
|3.
|Rafique Ahmed Niazi
|Independent
|4.
|Saeed Akbar Khan
|PML-N
|5.
|Abdul Rauf
|JUI
|6.
|Irfanullah Niazi
|PTI
|7.
|Muhammad Arshad Awan
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Amjad Jamil
|TLP
|9.
|Naveed Ahsan Niazi
|JI
PP-97 Faisalabad-I
- Total voters: 255,884
- Male voters: 138,463
- Female voters: 117,421
- Polling stations: 168
The constituency lies within the national assembly constituency of NA-101.
The PML-N has decided to give its ticket to Muhammad Ajmal Cheema.
The PTI has decided to field Ali Afzal Sahi in the contest.
In the 2018 general elections, the constituency was won by Muhammad Ajmal Cheema having secured 42,273 votes.
Like the others, he was an independent candidate but later joined the PTI.
Having been de-seated, the PML-N has given him a ticket to return to the provincial assembly.
|Constituency:
|PP-97 Faisalabad-I
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Rizwan Liaqat
|Independent
|2.
|Sher Afghan
|Independent
|3.
|Tariq Mahmood
|Independent
|4.
|Ali Ahmad
|JI
|5.
|Ali Afzal Sahi
|PTI
|6.
|Fawad Ahmad Cheema
|Independent
|7.
|Muhammad Asif Aziz
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Ajmal
|PML-N
|9.
|Muhammad Shoaib Aslam
|Pakistan Nazriyati Party
|10.
|Muhammad Aamir Nawaz
|Independent
|11.
|Naveed Shafee
|TLP
|12.
|Wasim Akram
|Independent
PP-125 Jhang-II
- Total voters: 251,571
- Male voters: 135,083
- Female voters: 116,488
- Polling stations: 185
The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Faisal Hayat Jibwana.
The PTI has given its ticket to Mian Azam Cheela.
This provincial constituency was secured by Jibwana in 2018 with 50,000 votes.
De-seated for voting against the party, he now has an opportunity to return to the assembly but as a PML-N ticket holder.
|Constituency:
|PP-125 Jhang-II
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Iftikhar Ahmad Khan
|Independent
|2.
|Hasnain Azhar
|Independent
|3.
|Khan Riaz Ahamad Khan
|Independent
|4.
|Faisal Hayat
|PML-N
|5.
|Kanwal Iftikhar
|Independent
|6.
|Muhammad Ishaq
|Independent
|7.
|Muhammad Nasir
|Independent
|8.
|Manzar Abbas
|Independent
|9.
|Mian Muhammad Azam
|PTI
|10.
|Mian Muazzam Akram Azam Chaila Sial
|Independent
PP 127 Jhang IV
- Total voters: 234,596
- Male voters: 127,228
- Female voters: 107,368
- Polling stations: 175
The PML-N has allotted the ticket to Mehar Aslam Bharwana.
By contrast, the PTI has fielded another member of the Bharwana clan, Muhammad Nawaz Bharwana.
In 2018, the provincial constituency was won by Aslam Bharwana with 27,353 votes. He had contested as an independent but later joined the PTI. This year, he was de-seated as he voted against his party.
|Constituency:
|PP-127 Jhang-IV
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Ahmad Nawaz
|Independent
|2.
|Khurram Abbas Sial
|Independent
|3.
|Syed Noor Sultan
|Independent
|4.
|Ali Nawaz Bharwana
|Independent
|5.
|Mateen Khan
|Independent
|6.
|Muhammad Usman
|TLP
|7.
|Muhammad Mustafa
|Independent
|8.
|Mehr Sultan Sikandar
|Independent
|9.
|Mehar Muhammad Aslam
|PML-N
|10.
|Mehar Muhammad Nawaz
|PTI
PP-140 Sheikhupura VII
- Total voters: 241,598
- Male voters: 130,315
- Female voters: 111,283
- Polling stations: 165
PP-140 falls within the NA-121 constituency.
The PML-N’s candidate for the constituency is Mian Khalid Mehmood. Up against him from the PTI is candidate Advocate Khurram Shehzad.
This provincial constituency was won by Mehmood in 2018 with 32,862 votes when he contested as a PTI candidate.
After being de-seated for voting against his party, he is now contesting on a PML-N ticket.
|Constituency:
|PP-140 Sheikhupura VI
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Afzalur Rehman
|Independent
|2.
|Javed Iqbal
|TLP
|3.
|Khurram Shehzad Virk
|PTI
|4.
|Syed Muhammad Ali Mehdi Bukhari
|Independent
|5.
|Ali Bashir
|Independent
|6.
|Muhammad Tauseef
|JI
|7.
|Muhammad Arif Khan Sandhaila
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Kashif Mairaj
|Independent
|9.
|Mukhtar Ahmed Butt
|Independent
|10.
|Mudassar Mustafa
|Independent
|11.
|Mian Khalid Mehmood
|PML-N
PP-158 Lahore-XV
- Total voters: 236,394
- Male voters: 123,816
- Female voters: 112,578
- Polling stations: 151
Falling within the NA-129 constituency, the PML-N is fielding Rana Ahsan Sharafat.
By contrast, the PTI has decided to field Mian Usman Akram.
In the 2018 elections, this provincial constituency was won by business tycoon and Punjab chief minister hopeful Aleem Khan. He had secured 52,299 votes while contesting as a PTI candidate. He was among those de-seated after he voted against his party.
|Constituency:
|PP-158 Lahore XV
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Awais Younas
|Independent
|2.
|Bahadur Khan
|Independent
|3.
|Jamilur Rehman
|Pakistan Nazriyati Party
|4.
|Rana Ahsan
|PML-N
|5.
|Shahid Ali Sheikh
|Independent
|6.
|Umair Awan
|JI
|7.
|Farrukh Javaid
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Ahmed Javed
|Independent
|9.
|Muhammad Bilal
|TLP
|10.
|Muhammad Zahid Khan
|Awami National Party
|11.
|Muhammad Nawaz
|Independent
|12.
|Mian Muhammad Akram Usman
|PTI
|13.
|Mian Muhammad Amjad Iqbal
|Independent
|14.
|Mian Muhammad Haroon Akbar
|Independent
PP-167 Lahore-XXIV
- Total voters: 220,348
- Male voters: 114,374
- Female voters: 105,974
- Polling stations: 140
The constituency falls under NA-133.
The PML-N’s contesting candidate here is Nazir Ahmed Chohan.
He will face off against PTI’s candidate Shabbir Gujjar.
This provincial constituency was won by Nazir Chohan in 2018 by securing 40,704 votes. Back then, he had contested on a PTI ticket. He was de-seated earlier this year after voting against his party.
|Constituency:
|PP-167 Lahore-XXIV
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Azhar Qazi Mashwani
|Independent
|2.
|Ch Muhammad Atif
|Independent
|3.
|Hasnain Ahmed Shahzad
|TLP
|4.
|Khalid Ahmed
|JI
|5.
|Syed Adnan Jamil
|Independent
|6.
|Shabbir Ahmad
|PTI
|7.
|Usman Ali
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Asif Jutt
|Independent
|9.
|Muhammad Sajid Khan
|Independent
|10.
|Nazir Ahmed Chohan
|PML-N
|11.
|Wakif Tehmasab Kayani
|Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan (TJP)
PP-168 Lahore-XXV
- Total voters: 151,484
- Male voters: 84,144
- Female voters: 67,340
- Polling stations: 96
One of the smaller provincial assembly constituencies, it falls under NA-131.
The PML-N’s contesting candidate for the constituency is Malik Asad Khokhar.
The PTI’s candidate for the constituency is Malik Nawaz Awan.
This provincial constituency was won by Asad in 2018 with 14,579 votes.
Asad enjoys a strong position in this constituency as he had managed in 2018 to win the constituency on a PTI ticket even though the constituency is a PML-N stronghold with the seat vacated by Khawaja Saad Rafiq.
This constituency falls under PML-N stalwarts Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Shaista Parvez.
|Constituency:
|PP-168 Lahore-XXV
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Amjad Hussain Abbasi
|TLP
|2.
|Rana Ghazanfar Ali
|Independent
|3.
|Rao Tanveer Ahmad
|Independent
|4.
|Usman Ghani
|JI
|5.
|Faeez Khan
|Independent
|6.
|Muhammad Nawaz Awan
|PTI
|7.
|Muhammad Waseem Niaz
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Waqas
|Independent
|9.
|Malik Asad Ali
|PML-N
PP-170 Lahore-XXVII
- Total voters: 114,652
- Male voters: 60,594
- Female voters: 54,058
- Polling stations: 79
PP-170 falls under the NA-134 constituency.
The PML-N’s candidate for this constituency is Amin Zulqarnain.
The PTI’s candidate is Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar.
This provincial constituency was won by Amin Zulqarnain in 2018 on a PTI ticket with 25,180 votes.
He was de-seated this year after he voted against his party.
PTI’s position in this constituency is much better because its candidate has the support of the highly influential Khokhar community.
|Constituency:
|PP-170 Lahore-XXVII
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Jamil Ahmed
|TLP
|2.
|Zaheer Abbas
|Independent
|3.
|Muhammad Amin
|Independent
|4.
|Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain
|PML-N
|5.
|Malik Zaheer Abbas
|PTI
|6.
|Mian Muhammad Naeem
|Independent
|7.
|Naeem Abbas Malik
|Independent
|8.
|Waqas Ahmad Butt
|JI
PP-217 Multan-VII
- Total voters: 216,996
- Male voters: 115,158
- Female voters: 101,838
- Polling stations: 124
PP-217 falls under NA-156, which was won by PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 2018.
For the by-election, the PML-N has allocated a ticket to Muhammad Salman Naeem, who was de-seated by the ECP for voting against his party earlier this year.
He faces stiff competition from the PTI where Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, Zain Qureshi, is competing.
This provincial constituency was won by Naeem in 2018 after defeating Shah Mehmood. He had contested as an independent after he was refused a ticket by the PTI.
|Constituency:
|PP-217 Multan-VII
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Zahid Hameed Gujjar
|TLP
|2.
|Sajid Ismail
|JI
|3.
|Muhammad Salman
|PML-N
|4.
|Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi
|PTI
PP-224 Lodhran-I
- Total voters: 232,173
- Male voters: 123,950
- Female voters: 108,223
- Polling stations: 158
In this constituency, Zawar Hussain Warraich of the PML-N will be contesting.
The PTI’s candidate is Amir Iqbal Shah.
This provincial constituency was won by Warraich in 2018 on a PTI ticket with 60,462 votes but this year he was de-seated after he voted against his party.
This constituency falls in the home constituency of business tycoon Jahangir Tareen, of whom Waraich is a close friend.
Contrary to the trend in these by-elections, PTI’s candidate Shah contested the 2018 polls on a PML-N ticket and defeated Tareen. This time, he had a falling out with the PML-N and joined PTI.
|Constituency:
|PP-224 Lodhran-I
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Indizar Ahmad Attari
|TLP
|2.
|Hafiz Abdul Shakoor
|JUI-Pakistan
|3.
|Zawar Hussain Warraich
|PML-N
|4.
|Fakhar Aslam
|Independent
|5.
|Kaleem Hassan
|Independent
|6.
|Muhammad Asif Awan
|Independent
|7.
|Muhammad Saleem
|Independent
|8.
|Muhammad Aamir Iqbal Shah
|PTI
|9.
|Muhammad Mubeen
|Independent
|10.
|Mudassir Jahanzaib Shah
|Independent
PP-228 Lodhran-V
- Total voters: 226,088
- Male voters: 123,155
- Female voters: 102,933
- Polling stations: 136
This constituency falls under NA-161.
The PML-N has allotted its ticket to Nazir Ahmed Baloch.
The PTI, however, has fielded Captain (retired) Javed Khan.
The other major candidate in the constituency is independent Rafiuddin Bukhari.
In 2018, Nazir Ahmed Baloch won this constituency as a PTI candidate with 43,169 votes. He was de-seated as he voted against his party.
This constituency falls under PTI’s MNA Mian Shafiq Ahmed.
|Constituency:
|PP-228 Lodhran-V
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Zain Zubair
|Independent
|2.
|Syed Arshad Ali Shah
|TLP
|3.
|Syed Muhammad Rafiuddin Bukhari
|Independent
|4.
|Amir Sohail
|Independent
|5.
|Izzat Javaid Khan
|PTI
|6.
|Nazir Ahmad Khan
|PML-N
PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I
- Total voters: 225,341
- Male voters: 125,399
- Female voters: 99,942
- Polling stations: 160
This falls under the NA-166 constituency.
The PML-N has given a ticket to its candidate Fida Hussain.
The PTI will be contesting the by-polls with Aftab Mehmood.
This provincial constituency was won by Fida Hussain in 2018 with 56,411 votes. He won as an independent candidate and later joined the PTI. This year he was de-seated as he voted against his party.
|Constituency:
|PP-237 Bahawalnagar-I
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Syed Aftab Raza
|PTI
|2.
|Sabir Manzoor Wattoo
|PTI-Nazriati
|3.
|Fakharuddin
|Independent
|4.
|Fida Hussain
|PML-N
|5.
|Muhammad Akram Khan
|Independent
|6.
|Mian Rashid Mehmood Wattoo
|TLP
PP-272 Muzaffargarh-V
- Total voters: 203,567
- Male voters: 111,459
- Female voters: 92,108
- Polling stations: 134
This constituency falls under the NA-185 where PTI’s dissident lawmaker Basit Bukhari is the MNA.
Strategically, the PML-N has fielded his wife Zehra Basit Batool, as its candidate.
The PTI, however, has allotted the ticket to Mozzam Khan Jatoi.
Interestingly, Haroon Bukhari, Basit Bukhari’s brother, is contesting as an independent candidate. Thus the main contest in this constituency could prove to be within the Bukhari family, i.e. between the PML-N and an independent.
|Constituency:
|PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Allah Wasaya Urf Chunnu Khan
|Independent
|2.
|Beenish Haroon Bukhari
|Independent
|3.
|Zareena Kausar
|Independent
|4.
|Sardar Sami Ullah Khan Laghari
|Independent
|5.
|Syed Haroon Ahmad Sultan
|Independent
|6.
|Syeda Zehra Basit Bukhari
|PML-N
|7.
|Muhammad Ibraheem
|TLP
|8.
|Muhammad Zahid Raza
|Independent
|9.
|Muhammad Moazzam Ali Khan
|PTI
PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI
- Total voters: 225,200
- Male voters: 123,409
- Female voters: 101,791
- Polling stations: 147
PP-273 falls under the NA-186 constituency where PTI’s Aamir Talal Gopang is an MNA.
The PML-N has allotted a ticket to Muhammad Sibtain Raza.
By contrast, the PTI has allocated its ticket to Yasir Khan Jatoi.
This provincial constituency was won by Raza in 2018, after securing 36,009 votes on a PTI ticket.
He was de-seated this year as he voted against his party.
|Constituency:
|PP-273 Muzaffargarh-VI
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Shahid Rasool
|Independent
|2.
|Imran Farooq
|Independent
|3.
|Muhammad Sibtain Raza
|PML-N
|4.
|Muhammad Shafi Khan
|TLP
|5.
|Munwar Hussain Bukhari
|PPP (Shaheed Bhutto)
|6.
|Yasir Arfat Khan
|PTI
PP-282 Layyah-III
- Total voters: 202,249
- Male voters: 110,849
- Female voters: 91,400
- Polling stations: 130
This constituency falls under the NA-187 constituency where PTI’s Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi is an MNA.
The PML-N’s candidate is Muhammad Tahir Randhawa.
The PTI’s candidate is Qaiser Abbas Magsi.
Muhammad Riaz is competing as an independent.
This provincial constituency was won by Randhawa in 2018 with 37,607 votes as an independent. This year, he was de-seated after he voted against his party.
There is a substantial Saraiki vote bank in the constituency which could prove to be the deciding factor.
|Constituency:
|PP-282 Layyah-III
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Ansar Mehmood
|Independent
|2.
|Rukhsana Shuaib
|Independent
|3.
|Razi Abbas Khan
|Independent
|4.
|Qaiser Abbas Khan
|PTI
|5.
|Muhammad Basharat
|Independent
|6.
|Muhammad Riaz
|Independent
|7.
|Muhammad Shahid Iqbal
|TLP
|8.
|Muhammad Tahir
|PML-N
|9.
|Muhammad Abbas
|PPP (Shaheed Bhutto)
|10.
|Malik Shahzad Ahmad
|Independent
PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-IV
- Total voters: 201,995
- Male voters: 113,396
- Female voters: 88,599
- Polling stations: 145
This constituency was won by the independent candidate, Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa, who defeated PTI’s Muhammad Saifuddin Khosa by a margin of around 9,000 votes. Later he joined the PTI. But this year, he was de-seated after he voted against his party.
The PML-N has allotted its ticket to Abdul Qadir Khan.
PTI’s candidate for the constituency is Sardar Saifuddin Khosa.
Irfanullah will be contesting from the TLP and could prove to be a wild card in the contest.
|Constituency:
|PP-282 Layyah-III
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Ishfaq Ahmad
|Independent
|2.
|Allah Ditta
|Independent
|3.
|Sardar Mohd Saiduddin Khosa
|PTI
|4.
|Abdul Qadir Khan
|PML-N
|5.
|Irfan Ullah
|TLP
|6.
|Ali Muhammad
|Independent
PP-202 Sahiwal-VII
|Constituency:
|PP-202 Sahiwal-VII
|S. No
|Candidate Name
|Party
|1.
|Asim Nawaz
|Independent
|2.
|Hassan Awan
|Independent
|3.
|Amir Saleem
|TLP
|4.
|Muhammad Ghulam Sarwar
|PTI
|5.
|Muhammad Falak Sher Langrial
|Independent
|6.
|Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial
|PML-N
|7.
|Naseer
|Independent
|8.
|Naeem Akhtar Chaudhry
|Independent
ECP sets up control rooms
According to ECP, separate special control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels. The control rooms would continue working till the compilation of polling results. The control rooms would promptly resolve election-related complaints.
Complaints could be registered at the central control room in Islamabad.
- 051-9210837
- 051-9204403
- 051-9204402
- 051-9210838
Complaints can also be registered through fax number 051-9204404 and email; [email protected]
Returning officers, relevant deputy commissioners, representatives of police, Rangers and the Army will be present in the control rooms to deal with any emergency.
Security
The government has decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary besides Rangers for maintaining law and order situations during the by-elections.
The paramilitary forces will remain on standby largely acting as a quick reaction force in the event of any disturbance.
The display of firearms has been strictly prohibited and any violators will be immediately arrested and their weapons seized along with revocation of license.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has maintained that it was their national responsibility to ensure law and order in the by-elections. He said all resources will be utilized to make security arrangements as per instructions of the Election Commission Pakistan during voting.