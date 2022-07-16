Watch Live

Denotified PHF officials back in charge

They were dismissed by PSB
Abbas Shabbir Jul 16, 2022
<p>Photo: PHF</p>

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)’s top brass has been restored after being denotified by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The crisis was averted after the PHF President Brig. (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar met Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Friday and reached an amicable solution.

The PSB denotified PHF’s Khokhar-led set-up over election delay on July 7.

“The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on 14-5-22 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite lapse of more than two which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005,” the PSB said in a notification.

The notification added that President Khokhar, Secretary Asif Bajwa and Treasurer Muhammad Ikhlaq no longer hold the PHF office.

Earlier, Khokhar had challenged the authority of PSB in an interview with SAMAA TV.

“They [PSB] don’t have any authority over us. We come under Pakistan Olympic Association. PSB only help us with funding which is why we go to them. We haven’t even received funding from them for the past four years,” said Khokhar.

“As soon as the Eid holidays are over, we will resolve this issue,” he added.

