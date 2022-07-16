Govt announces cut in air, railway fares following slash in fuel prices

After slashing fuel prices locally amid a fall in global oil prices, the federal government has announced to reduce air and passenger train fares domestically.

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique announced this in a video message two days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a massive cut in fuel prices.

He said that the people would be given relief in the fares of economy class while travelling via train.

He added that airfares of domestic flights would be reduced 10%.

He said the cut in railway and air fares would come into effect from July 16 at midnight which would remain valid for the next 30 days.

The minister said they would also request private airlines operating in the country to reduce their fares for domestic flights after a cut in fuel prices.