Miftah claims PTI-IMF ‘bizarre’ deal would have put Rs75 tax on every liter of petrol

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that the coalition government saved Pakistan from default while blaming the PTI government for bringing the country to the brink of it.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Miftah claimed that the PTI government had steered the country towards bankruptcy however they have brought it back on the track to stability.

He claimed that the PTI government signed a ‘bizarre’ deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) which – if implemented – would have resulted in whopping Rs75 tax on petrol per liter.

Praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Miftah said the premier put his political capital at stake for the sake of the country by taking ‘hard decisions’.

He promised that the benefit of falling global oil prices would be passed on to the public as it happens.

He said that the volume of debts in the last seven decades was Rs25 trillion and only in Imran Khan’s tenure of 3.5 years, this volume increased by Rs20 trillion.

The minister said the deficit was 3.5 trillion during the first three years of PTI’s government which left it at Rs5.1 trillion in its last year.

Miftah said the incumbent government paid Rs1,072 billion to the power division and curtailed the circular debt to Rs280 billion while it gave a subsidy worth Rs1,350 to the power sector.