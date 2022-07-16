Pakistan’s Sachin Glacier melting faster than other Himalayan glaciers: study

A research report, a collective effort of 10 scientists hailing from different countries, has stated that glaciers in the western and central parts of the Himalayas are receding owing to their reduced sunlight reflective capacity.

The research published in the international journal European Geoscience Union further points out that the weakening of glacial properties is a consequence of pollution emitted from India, China, Nepal and Pakistan that has been absorbed by the Himalayan snow.

For the said study, researchers had taken 10cm depth snow samples from the Yala glacier in Nepal, the Thana glacier in Bhutan and the Sachin glacier in Pakistan between May-September 2016 to measure albedo.

Albedo (Latin for whiteness) is the measurement of diffuse reflection out of the total solar radiation hitting the surface over a given period. The higher the measurement, the better for glacial samples.

Unfortunately, data published for the research noted a decrease of up to 24% in the Sachin glacier and 3.82% in the Yala and Thana glaciers.

It is worth noting that the Sachin glacier lies in the western part of the Himalayas inside Pakistan and is affected by pollutants from both India and Pakistan.

On the other hand, the central Himalayan glaciers of Yala and Thana were dominated by emissions from India and Nepal while China, Bhutan and Myanmar also contributed minorly to the glacial pollution.

The samples extracted from the glaciers were found to contain dust and black carbon particles that enhanced the light absorption properties of the snow.

Consequently, glaciers are heating up and becoming more prone to melting particularly in the western part of the range.

The study conducted by Chinese, American, Nepalese and German scientists concludes that the average albedo reduction in the Sachin glacier was 15 times higher compared to the Yala glacier and hence it was more likely to melt quickly compared to its central counterpart.