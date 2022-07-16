PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz once again tests Covid-19 positive

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested coronavirus positive on Saturday.

This is not the first time she has contracted the pandemic disease as she had been tested positive before this as well.

She shared about the latest contraction in a tweet from her official account.

PML-N leader has quarantined herself after contracting the disease and suspended all political activities.

Maryam Nawaz just concluded a vigorous election campaign ahead of the Punjab by-polls with her last rally in Multan on Friday evening.

Notably, the pandemic virus has resurged recently across the country with national positivity ratio climbing up every day.