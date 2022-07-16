Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Pakistan

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz once again tests Covid-19 positive

She quarantines herself and suspends all political activities
Samaa Web Desk Jul 16, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested coronavirus positive on Saturday.

This is not the first time she has contracted the pandemic disease as she had been tested positive before this as well.

She shared about the latest contraction in a tweet from her official account.

PML-N leader has quarantined herself after contracting the disease and suspended all political activities.

Maryam Nawaz just concluded a vigorous election campaign ahead of the Punjab by-polls with her last rally in Multan on Friday evening.

Notably, the pandemic virus has resurged recently across the country with national positivity ratio climbing up every day.

maryam nawaz

COVID-19

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div