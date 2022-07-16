Mohammad Amir opens up about taking back retirement, playing IPL

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has opened up about taking back retirement from international cricket.

The left-armer announced retirement, in December 2020, from international cricket in protest over the shabby treatment he said he received from management, which included head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

However, Amir has clearly stated that he won’t be available for the national side until Ramiz Raja is PCB’s chairman.

“Everyone knows Ramiz Raja’s views about me so I don’t think this is the right time to consider taking back retirement,” Amir told SAMAA TV in an exclusive interview.

“When Ramiz Raja leaves PCB, I will make an announcement about my availability if needed,” he added.

He also shed light on applying for British citizenship in order to be eligible for playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I have not thought about this but I will let you know when I do,” he said. “My decisions are linked with securing a better future for my children.”

The 30-year-old also brushed aside criticism about his bowling performance.

“I don’t think my bowling is ineffective. I was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the last World Cup we played. I also did well in the PSL,” he said.

“Cricket has now changed. Bowlers have also brought more variety in their bowling because you will be left behind if you don’t do that,” he added.

Amir also opened up about his post-retirement plans.

“I won’t step into coaching or commentary as I want to focus on my business,” he said. “I would also like to spend more time with my family.”

He also slammed Waqar Younis for treating him unfairly as coach of the national side.

“Waqar Younis used to tell me that you are a great bowler but in official reports he used to write negative things about me. He had an egotistical personality,” he said.

Amir rose to international fame in 2010 as a young left-arm paceman.

Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram described him as “the most talented fast bowler”.

But Amir’s career hit a roadblock, in 2010, when he was banned for five years in a spot-fixing case.

Amir took 119 wickets in 36 Tests while his tally in 61 one-day internationals is 81 and 59 in 50 Twenty20 internationals.