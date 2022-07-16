PTI sent off over 500 anarchists to Punjab ahead of by-polls, claims Sanaullah

A day before the critical elections on 20 seats in the country’s most populous province, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dispatched more than 500 anarchists in Punjab ahead of Sunday by-polls.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Khalid Azeem, the minister said former prime minister Imran Khan had already accepted his defeat in the scheduled elections and was therefore now planning to come to blows with the people.

He claimed that more than 500 anarchists of PTI have reached Punjab ahead of the by-elections and warned Imran Khan that he would be responsible if PTI’s Tiger Force resorted to hooliganism.

Sanaullah contended that PTI’s request to deploy polling agents from outside the constituencies was part of the same conspiracy.

Earlier on Friday, the Punjab government banned the entry of PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar into the province ahead of Punjab by-elections.

Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar alleged that Gandapur wanted to carry out violent activities in Punjab, adding that the government would ensure peaceful and transparent elections in the province while warning the miscreants that they would be dealt with iron hands for violent activities.