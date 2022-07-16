Venue changed for second Sri Lanka, Pakistan Test

The venue for the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been changed from Colombo to Galle.

The decision was taken due to the economic crisis and widespread protests in Sri Lanka.

Galle will now host both matches of the series, since the firsts match between the two sides is already underway at the venue.

The dates for the second Test, which starts on July 24, have not been changed.

Sri Lanka, who beat Australia in a series-levelling Test win in Galle earlier this week, are hosting Pakistan for the first time in seven years.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51-billion foreign debt in April and is in talks with the IMF for a possible bailout.

The island has nearly exhausted its already scarce supplies of petrol with the government ordering the closure of non-essential offices and schools to reduce commuting and save fuel.

The resignation of Sri Lanka’s president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been accepted, the crisis-hit country’s parliamentary speaker announced Friday after the leader fled his country earlier this week, prompting relief among protesters camped outside his former offices.