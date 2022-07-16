One killed, another injured in Quetta for ‘not giving grapes from orchard’

In a tragic incident, a person was killed and another injured on Friday when the duo refused to allow passersby to pick grapes from an orchard in their care.

SAMAA TV has learned that the victims tried to hold back two men from picking fruit from an orchard in their care. Later on, the accused brought one more person with them and demanded that the victims let them grab some fruit off the vine.

Police said the victims had tried to dissuade the attackers from picking grapes by letting them know that they did not have permission from their employers to let anyone grab a bite.

The heated argument soon broke into a fight and the assailants fired at the sibling duo, Khan Muhammad and Nisar Muhammad.

Khan Muhammad died on the spot while Nisar Muhammad was taken to hospital for treatment of bullet wounds.

The accused escaped after the incident.

Police have registered a case against the suspects and combed the areas to apprehend them.

Zarghoonabad Police Station SHO Nasir Awan said the shooting incident in Quetta took place in the Nawan Kalli area.

He said two young men entered a fruit orchard and asked for grapes from the employees working in the garden, who refused to give grapes citing that they lacked permission from the owner and contractor of the orchard.

“Angered by the refusal, one of the brothers working as an employee was killed by the young men and another injured by gunfire.”

He said cops are searching for the suspects who are on the run.