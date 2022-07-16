Barcelona to complete Lewandowski deal by Monday: report

After months of speculation and wait, it looks like Barcelona fans finally got their prayers answered as Robert Lewandowski is reportedly set to arrive in the Catalan club this weekend to complete the move for Bayern Munich.

The 33-year old has been interested in joining the La Liga giants for some time now but the German champions had been adamant on keeping their premium striker till his contract expired in 2023.

However, now both Bara and Bayern have agreed on the final offer placed by the La Liga club.

The Polish striker will sign a three-year deal, and it is believed that he could ink a four-year contract with Barça once it’s all said and done.

Robert Lewandowski will sign the contract with Barcelona during the weekend, already agreed since last February. Bayern will receive €50m add ons included. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCB



Lewandowski didn’t want to discuss with Chelsea or PSG despite many approaches: only Barcelona, like Raphinha. pic.twitter.com/Q1WUsywyU2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

As per reports from Spanish media, the he will be in the Catalan capital this weekend for medical tests and the contract signing, and will travel with the squad for the United States tour next week.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in seven seasons for Bayern. He was Xavi Hernández’s number one target for the summer transfer window, and Barça’s squad continues to get stronger and stronger ahead of next season.