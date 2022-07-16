Motorway police help commuter deliver baby girl

Motorway police on Friday helped a woman traveling from Karachi to Muzaffargarh on a bus deliver a baby girl.

The husband of the woman called Motorway police helpline 130 for assistance when his wife started experiencing labor pains on the bus.

Responding swiftly, the Motorway police stopped the passenger bus near Saeedabad and shifted the pregnant woman to a hospital in their patrolling car.

Commenting on the unforeseen occurrence, the husband of the woman said that the delivery was not due so soon and when he noticed his wife experiencing labor pains he immediately called Motorway police for help.

He thanked the Motorway police for their timely intervention and said the mother-daughter duo are out of danger.

A video of a man holding the newborn girl in his lap was also uploaded on YouTube on July 15.