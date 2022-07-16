Pakistan reports 10 covid deaths first time since March 4
737 individuals tested positive in last 24 hours
Pakistan reported 10 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, highest since March 4.
According to the statistics shared by the National Institute of Health on Saturday, as many 10 people died of covid-19 complication in the last 24 hours. Last time, Pakistan reported this many covid death was on March 4.
As many as 22,451 tests were conducted of which 737 came positive. This puts the positivity ratio at 3.28%.
189 patients are on critical care, the NIH said.
Covid-19 SOPs
- Avoiding overcrowded places.
- Wearing masks is mandatory.
- Social distancing must be part of the seating plan in offices and this must also be ensured during prayers.
- Hand sanitizers at all entrances and washrooms should be made available.
- Get vaccinated and booster shots.
- The travel advisory was issued in the backdrop of the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays during which people set out to enjoy across the country, particularly in northern areas.