Pakistan reports 10 covid deaths first time since March 4

Pakistan reported 10 deaths from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, highest since March 4.

According to the statistics shared by the National Institute of Health on Saturday, as many 10 people died of covid-19 complication in the last 24 hours. Last time, Pakistan reported this many covid death was on March 4.

As many as 22,451 tests were conducted of which 737 came positive. This puts the positivity ratio at 3.28%.

189 patients are on critical care, the NIH said.

Covid-19 SOPs