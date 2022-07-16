Chelsea complete Kalidou Koulibaly transfer

Premier League giants Chelsea on Saturday completed Kalidou Koulibaly move from Serie A side Napoli.

The Senegalese centre-backs will be a significant boost to Chelsea’s defence defensive options following the departures of Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

‘I’m very happy to be here with this team at Chelsea,’ said Koulibaly. ‘It’s a big team in the world and my dream was always to play in the Premier League.“

“Chelsea came first to get me in 2016 but we didn’t make it. Now when they came to me I accepted it because they really wanted me to come to the League to play for them. When I spoke to my good friends Edou and Jorginho they made my choice easier so I’m really happy to be with you today.”

The 31-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football, and possesses all the attributes an elite modern defender requires.

He has been deployed in a back three and a back four during his eight years at Napoli, where he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 317 appearances.