Punjab by-polls preparations, ECP rejects PTI’s petitions, Karachi rain, Pak vs Sri Lanka

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Saturday, July 16, 2022:

Preparations for Punjab by-polls

Polling for Punjab by-elections on 20 vacant seats will take place on July 17 for which, at least 3,131 polling stations have been constituted across the province.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul says all arrangements have been finalized regarding the by-election. He said police and rangers to be deployed at polling stations.

The government has decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary besides Rangers for maintaining law and order situations during polling.

Cabinet form committee to make recommendations on the implementation of SC’s judgment

The federal cabinet has decided to set up multiple committees and commissions to probe serious allegations levelled against former prime minister Imran Khan and his party’s office bearers in the vote of no-confidence and the Tayyaba Gul.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced this on Friday during a news briefing after the federal cabinet’s meeting. Read the full story here

ECP rejects PTI’s petitions

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday rejected three petitions filed by PTI for the upcoming by-polls scheduled to be held on July 17 in the 20 constituencies of Punjab.

The PTI leader and former energy minister Omar Ayub had submitted three pleas.

The first was to appoint polling agents from outside the constituencies.

The second was regarding the voters’ list.

The third was related to transfers and development projects.

The election commission issued a written verdict on all the applications. “The purpose of appointing polling agents from the constituency is to identify voters,” the written verdict mentioned, adding that it is the right of the polling agent to object to voters’ identity and can also challenge it.

In case you missed it: SBCA decides to demolish 19 ‘dangerous buildings’ in Karachi’s South District

After nine buildings were partially damaged during the recent spell of monsoon rains, the building control authority in the province has decided to demolish 19 ‘dangerous buildings’ in Karachi lest they collapse during the upcoming forecasted rain spell.

This was decided by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in a meeting held at its headquarters a few days ago. The meeting was chaired by SBCA Director General Ishaque Khuhro along with directors of the authority and other officials. Read more

Rain in Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department recently released data showing that the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi received the most rain today in three hours.

According to the data released by the Met Office, 6.1mm rainfall was recorded in the vicinity of Gulshan-e-Maymar. Meanwhile, 4mm rainfall was recorded in Saadi Town, 2.4mm in Jinnah Terminal, and 2mm on University Road and Surjani Town, respectively.

Earlier today, a PMD official said another powerful monsoon system from the Bay of Bengal, which is almost 90% identical to the previous system, which caused devastation in Sindh and Balochistan, has entered southern Sindh. Read more

Sri Lanka win toss, bat in 1st Pakistan Test

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series on Saturday.

The hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia in a series-levelling win earlier this week at the same venue in Galle, which saw some rain in the morning.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who was one of the four players to get Covid ahead of and during the second Australia Test.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, recalled leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to their team, which has three fast bowlers.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha was handed his first Test cap by batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during a team huddle before the beginning of play on Saturday.

Follow our live coverage of the 1st Pak v Sri Lanka test here