Lunch: Yasir strikes twice as Pakistan in control of Galle Test

Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test being played at Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia in a series-levelling win earlier this week at the same venue in Galle, which saw some rain in the morning.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who was one of the four players to get Covid ahead of and during the second Australia Test.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, recalled leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to their team, which has three fast bowlers.

Mohammad Nawaz is returning after almost six years as the 28-year-old last played a Test in November 2016.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha is making his debut on Saturday. Salman was added to the 18-player squad for this series following an impressive run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class tournament in the last three years.